International food and beverage expo opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 28 -

HCM CITY — Raw and processed foods, agricultural produce, beverages, spices, and machinery, equipment and technologies for food production, packaging and preservation are on display at the second HCM City International Exhibition of Food and Beverages that opened on June 28.

With the theme “Interconnection of Values and Development,” the exhibition, or HCMC FOODEX 2023, has attracted more than 200 local and foreign exhibitors, including leading players such as Vinamilk, Bridico, Saigon Agriculture Corporation, Cholimex Food, Cofidec, Vissan, Ion life, Mikko, and Omeli.

The expo will feature conferences on new trends and technologies in the industry and the future of green, clean and sustainable foods, and business matching activities to enable participating businesses to expand both in the Vietnamese and foreign markets.

A range of activities will be held to promote the Vietnamese culinary culture and that of some other countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said: “The food and beverage sector is one of the four key sectors prioritized by the city for development.

“It accounts for 14 – 15 per cent of the city’s industrial production value.”

In order for the food processing industry to sustain its role as a key sector, the city government has a programme for supporting processing businesses and products until 2030, he said.

“HCMC FOODEX 2023 is expected to help showcase the … dynamic development of the city’s food and beverage processing industry and promote quality products and reputed brands in the sector to local and international customers, enhance opportunities for co-operation between F&B firms and attract more quality investment in the sector.”

According to the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC), Việt Nam’s free trade agreements are offering opportunities to Vietnamese food processing companies.

Many of them have quickly seized them, and invested in modern equipment and technologies to improve capacity, quality and branding, and in promotions to further penetrate the global food supply chain, it said.

Việt Nam's agricultural products and processed foods are now available in more than 180 countries and territories, with exports of many of the products topping US$1 billion annually, it said.

Orgnanised by ITPC and the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, the exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until June 30. — VNS