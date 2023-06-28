Another stock of FLC Group delisted from HoSE

VIETNAM, June 28 -

HÀ NỘI The FLC Asset Management and Mining Investment Joint Stock Company's stock, coded GAB, has been delisted, according to the latest announcement of the Hồ Chí Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE).

According to HoSE, GAB shares were suspended from trading because the company was more than 6 months late in submitting its 2022 semi-annual audited financial statements in accordance with the rules of the exchange.

Additionally, GAB shares are still under strict control as a result of the financial statements for 2022 being submitted more than 30 days late.

As a result of the aforementioned violations, GAB shares were forced to be delisted from HoSE in accordance with the rules of Article 120 of Decree 155/2020/NĐ-CP, dated December 31, 2020.

GAB stock experienced a protracted and robust climb in January 2023 before being suspended from trading. According to SSI statistics, GAB peaked at the highest price of VNĐ196,900 per share. Following that, the stock was placed under special supervision and ceased trading at 196,400 per share on March 28, 2022.

In terms of financial performance, GAB reported sales of VNĐ4.72 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 92.78 per cent from the same time last year. The company's earnings fell dramatically to negative VNĐ2.45 billion. VNS