PM Chính meets leaders of China's major economic groups

VIETNAM, June 28 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Beijing on June 28 hosted a reception for leaders of several major economic groups of China that are investing in and wishing to expand production and business in Việt Nam.

They included Texhong Group chairman Hong Tian Zhu; Runergy Group chairman Tao Long Zhong; Energy China Group chairman Song Hailiang; GOERTEK Group chairman Jiang Binh; TCL CEO Wang Cheng; Tiangen Group chairman Zhang Tianren; and the Great Wall Corporation chairman Cheng Jinkui.

The economic groups proposed the Vietnamese Government and the PM continue to reform administrative procedures, provide a stable supply of electricity for production and enough materials for ground clearance to build industrial parks, as well as to remove obstacles in regulations on fire prevention and control.

Acknowledging the Chinese enterprises’ proposals, Chính said that Việt Nam is encouraging businesses, including those from China, to invest in renewable energy, power transmission system building, and supporting industry for the garment and textile sector. — VNS