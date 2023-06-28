Bill of Rights Institute Announces Appointments of Kristina Arriaga and Charles Widger to Board of Directors
Arriaga and Widger contribute extensive experience as business leaders and advocates for education and constitutional principles.UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA — The Bill of Rights Institute, a national leader in civics and history education, today announced the appointments of Kristina Arriaga and Charles Widger to the Institute’s Board of Directors.
Arriaga and Widger bring a wealth of executive leadership experience to the Bill of Rights Institute and will play crucial roles in positioning the organization for continued success.
“Kristina Arriaga and Charles Widger are visionary leaders who share a deep commitment to civic education, supporting America’s youth, and advancing our nation’s founding principles,” said Ryan Stowers, Chairman of the Bill of Rights Institute Board of Directors. “We are grateful that they have chosen to contribute their experience and insight as we work to ensure all students get the civics and history education they deserve.”
Arriaga is president and CEO of strategic communications firm Intrinsic and is a leading advocate for human rights, including free speech and freedom of religion.
She served two consecutive terms as Vice Chair for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, where she met with high-ranking government officials to advocate for human rights in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Nigeria, Turkey, and many other countries.
Arriaga also was a member of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Commission as well as executive director of a public interest law firm that defends free expression. She received the 2017 Newseum Free Expression Award and serves on the Oversight Board for social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.
“I believe that preserving the basic rights we enjoy as Americans requires us to understand and defend those rights,” Arriaga said. “Through the Bill of Rights Institute, students learn to value the ideals of a free and just society. This civic knowledge strengthens the fabric of our communities and our nation and brings us closer together.”
Charles Widger served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy before beginning a legal career as a private and corporate attorney and as an assistant attorney general for the Pennsylvania Department of Justice.
Widger founded Brinker Capital, a globally recognized investment management firm, and is the co-author of the New York Times best-selling book, Personal Benchmark: Integrating Behavioral Finance and Investment Management.
Throughout his career, Widger has demonstrated a deep commitment to education. He is a past chair of the Board of Trustees for Gettysburg College and a past chair of the Board of Consultors for the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, which bears his name.
Widger is also chair-emeritus of the Money Management Institute, the association for the managed account industry.
“We have a responsibility as Americans to share the promises and principles of our great country with future generations,” Widger said. “This calls for a civic education that helps students learn the founding principles, civic virtues, and skills they need to become engaged citizens. I look forward to supporting the Bill of Rights Institute as it engages in this important work.”
Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb believes that Arriaga and Widger will add tremendous value both for the Institute and for the teachers and students it serves.
“For nearly 25 years, the Bill of Rights Institute has been driven by a belief that all students deserve access to a quality civics and history education,” he said. “As we prepare for the next 25 years, we are grateful that leaders like Kristina Arriaga and Charles Widger are stepping forward to help support our nation’s educators and young people.”
The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org.
