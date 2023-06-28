Submit Release
Elizabethtown Urgent Care Ribbon-Cutting at Carolina QuickCare: Free Lunch, Games, and Prizes

We've been proud to serve the Elizabethtown community and are excited to celebrate our official ribbon-cutting event with area residents and business owners this Thursday.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC, U.S.A., June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elizabethtown Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care and Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce invite the community to attend a ribbon-cutting celebration at noon on Thursday, June 29.

The event, featuring a bouncy house, prizes, catered lunch from Melvin’s, and clinic tours, will take place at 1328 W. Broad St. (📍 in front of San Jose, across the street from Walmart) to celebrate the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s Elizabethtown urgent care location.

— ELIZABETHTOWN URGENT CARE RIBBON-CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —

★ What: Ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Elizabethtown
★ When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 — Celebration begins at noon with a ribbon-cutting & free lunch catered by Melvin’s
★ Where: 1328 W. Broad St. (in front of San Jose, across the street from Walmart)
★ Who: All Elizabethtown residents and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside the urgent care!)

— The Elizabethtown Urgent Care Center is Open 7 Days a Week for Patients of All Ages —

The Carolina QuickCare Elizabethtown location has provided care for patients of all ages since opening in March, and team members have also enjoyed participating in community events such as the recent White Lake Water Festival.

"We've been proud to serve the Elizabethtown community and are excited to celebrate our official ribbon-cutting event with area residents and business owners this Thursday," noted Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare.

— COMMUNITY EVENT ACTIVITIES —

The celebration begins at noon on Thursday, June 29, and will include many family-friendly activities:

Elizabeth-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon-cutting • Catered Lunch from Melvin’s • Games & Prizes • Snow Cones • Clinic Tours • Bouncy House

Don’t miss out on the festivities! Stop by 1328 W. Broad St. (in front of San Jose and across the street from Walmart) on Thursday, June 29. The celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting and free lunch from Melvin’s at noon. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Elizabethtown urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareElizabethtown or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

