BBN adds French B2B agency Eleius to its partnership

PARIS, FRANCE, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN, the world’s B2B agency, announced today that it has added Eleius to its partnership. A comprehensive, full-service agency focused on the B2B tech sector, Eleius is headquartered in Paris and led by industry veteran and international marketer, Etienne Viellard.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring Eleius into our group of agencies,” said Annette Poyser, BBN Executive Director. “With Eleius, BBN strengthens its ability to serve the demanding marketing needs of technology companies worldwide. Eleius is expert at launching and scaling innovative businesses internationally. Eleius will contribute its unique B2B tech marketing methodologies and skills to BBN”.

Eleius' expertise includes international go-to-market advisory, positioning and messaging, branding, multilingual content creation in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch and English, as well as lead generation using growth marketing techniques. Eleius excels in launching technology businesses globally. In less than a decade, they have helped more than 90 start-ups, scale-ups and established businesses execute winning marketing strategies, communicate with impact, and generate sales leads at scale.

"We couldn’t be happier about joining such a well-regarded, international marketing powerhouse,” said Etienne Viellard, Founder of Eleius. “With the backing of BBN, our ambition is to take on new clients globally in the B2B tech sector all while strengthening our position as a leading full-service B2B agency in France.”

BBN’s approach is based on offering integrated delivery teams to its international clients, which have in-depth industry experience, technical and creative competencies, as well as geographic coverage. By drawing on an extensive and diverse global talent pool with a variety of highly specialised skill sets from our global partners, BBN is able to give clients a one-agency experience.

Recognised as one of the Top International B2B Marketing Agencies , BBN partners employ more than 1,200 B2B specialists working in 66 offices spanning 32 countries, speaking 35 languages. BBN Partners have more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating in excess of $187 million in global billings.

About BBN Ltd.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients worldwide. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.



