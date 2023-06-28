Global In vivo CRO Market to Reach USD 6.44 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.2% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global In vivo CRO Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from USD 3.61 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.44 Billion in 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global In vivo CRO Market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%, reaching USD 6.44 Billion by 2028 from USD 3.61 Billion in 2020. The market growth is driven by factors such as the pharmaceutical industry's increasing preference for outsourcing clinical and preclinical trials to focus on their core business, a rise in the frequency of outsourcing research and development (R&D) activities, the growing number of patients and diseases worldwide, which leads to an increased demand for products. For instance, in December 2018, BTS Research successfully passed a USDA inspection with zero errors in clinical trials.

In vivo experiments involve conducting research within living organisms, as opposed to in situ experiments that focus solely on specific genes or proteins. In vivo experiments also differ from in vitro experiments, which are conducted outside of living organisms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in vivo contract research organizations have been actively engaged in various activities within the life science sectors in response to the crisis.

Contract research organizations (CROs) offer clinical trial and research support services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. They also cater to government institutions, foundations, and universities. Noteworthy recent developments include Crown Bioscience's announcement in June 2020 regarding the development of four new preclinical translational NASH models.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The market for in vivo contract research organizations (CROs) can be segmented based on different factors.

In terms of animal type, the market can be divided into rodent-based and non-rodent based experiments. Rodent-based experiments can further be categorized into rats, mice, and others. On the other hand, non-rodent based experiments involve animals such as hamsters, guinea pigs, and others. The revenue generated from these segments is projected to grow between 2018 and 2028.

Another aspect to consider is the type of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) followed in the experiments. The market can be segmented into non-GLP, in-house GLP, and outsourcing GLP. Additionally, GLP toxicology can be further divided into in-house GLP toxicology and outsourcing GLP toxicology. The revenue generated from these different GLP types is expected to show growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market can be analyzed based on indications or specific medical conditions. Some of the indication segments include autoimmune/inflammatory conditions (such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, and others), pain management (chronic pain and acute pain), oncology (blood cancer, solid tumor, syngeneic model, patient-derived xenograft, xenograft, and others), CNS conditions (epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, stroke, traumatic brain injury, ALS, muscle regeneration, and others), diabetes, obesity, and others. The revenue generated from each of these indications is expected to contribute to the overall market growth.

Strategic development:

In November 2020, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. introduced their new contract research service brand called Inotiv. This brand represents the integration of Seventh Wave Laboratories and Smithers Avanza Toxicology Services, specializing in in vivo toxicology, pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetic solutions.

In April 2020, PAREXEL International Corporation announced that it had achieved the top ranking as a service provider leader in Phase II/III clinical research among global Clinical Research Organizations (CROs). This recognition was based on a global survey conducted by Industry Standard Research (ISR) and involved feedback from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global In vivo contract research organization (CRO) market boasts several prominent players that contribute significantly to its growth and development. These leading companies include American Preclinical Services, LLC, BTS Research, Charles River Laboratories, Chiltern International Ltd., Crown Bioscience, Eurofins Scientific, Evotec, ICON PLC, INC Research, inVentiv Health, Parexel International, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), PRA Health Sciences, Quintiles, Taconic Biosciences, and Theorem Clinical Research, among others.

These companies play a crucial role in the in vivo CRO market by providing comprehensive services for clinical trials and research support. They cater to a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and also serve government institutions, foundations, and universities. These leading players possess extensive expertise, experience, and resources, making them key contributors to the growth and advancement of the in vivo CRO market.

In conclusion, the involvement of these leading players in the global in vivo CRO market is instrumental in driving its growth and facilitating vital research and development activities across various industries. Their expertise, resources, and commitment to innovation make them key contributors to the advancement of the in vivo CRO market.

