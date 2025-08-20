Agricultural Biology Market Set to Double by 2034, Driven by Sustainable Farming Practices

Reports and Data

Agricultural Biology Market is on track for strong growth, projected to expand from USD 12.8 billion in 2024 to USD 26.1 billion by 2034

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Agricultural Biology Market is on track for strong growth, projected to expand from USD 12.8 billion in 2024 to USD 26.1 billion by 2034. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR), fueled by rising demand for eco-friendly farming solutions and major advances in biotechnology.Biopesticides and biofertilizers remain the largest and fastest-growing segments in this market. Their adoption is being driven by increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and regulatory support that encourages the use of alternatives to chemical fertilizers and pesticides. According to the American Chemical Society, global demand for biopesticides alone rose by 18% year-on-year in 2024, reflecting the shift toward natural crop protection methods.Applications of agricultural biology are broadening, with a strong focus on crop protection, soil health improvement, and boosting crop yields. These trends are directly linked to global food security challenges, climate change, and the growing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. Technological breakthroughs such as CRISPR gene editing and microbial inoculants are gaining significant traction, helping improve crop resilience while reducing environmental impact.Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/003101 Regional OutlookNorth America currently leads the market, accounting for the largest share thanks to advanced farming technologies and supportive regulatory policies. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, expanding at a pace of 9% CAGR in terms of production volume. This growth is supported by government subsidies, rising awareness among farmers, and large-scale modernization of agriculture across countries like India and China.Market Volume and Pricing TrendsThe market’s production volume is expected to rise from 1.5 million tons in 2024 to 3.2 million tons by 2034, reflecting growing adoption worldwide. While market value has been increasing at about 6% annually, volume growth has been slightly lower, at around 3%, indicating a shift toward higher-value, technology-driven products.Pricing trends have been shaped by raw material availability, energy costs, and supply-demand dynamics. Average prices increased 5% year-on-year, while biofertilizers in particular saw an 8% price jump in early 2025 due to feedstock shortages. Regional price differences remain, with higher costs in North America driven by logistics and regulation, while Asia Pacific benefits from lower production costs and subsidies. Companies adopting AI-driven dynamic pricing strategies have already reported a 1.8% improvement in profit margins.Key Market DriversThe growth of the Agricultural Biology Market is being powered by a mix of regulatory support, consumer demand, and innovation. Initiatives such as the European Union’s Green Deal, which aims to cut chemical pesticide use by half by 2030, are accelerating the adoption of biological alternatives. According to the European Commission, biopesticide adoption in Europe has already risen by 25% following these reforms.Agricultural Biology Market SegmentationBy Product TypeBiopesticidesBiofertilizersBiostimulantsBiocontrol AgentsBy ApplicationCrop ProtectionSoil Health EnhancementYield ImprovementBy End UserFarmersAgricultural CooperativesResearch InstitutionsBy TechnologyCRISPR Gene EditingMicrobial InoculantsFermentation TechnologyBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline PlatformsAt the same time, technology is reshaping the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports a 30% year-on-year increase in the use of CRISPR technology in farming. This innovation is helping farmers improve yields while lowering their environmental footprint. Consumer preference for eco-friendly products is also a major factor, with the International Fertilizer Association noting a 20% annual increase in demand for biofertilizers.Market ChallengesDespite this momentum, the market faces hurdles. Strict regulatory approval processes, particularly in Europe, add compliance costs that can be a barrier to smaller players. The complexity and high cost of research and development also limit new entrants. Furthermore, limited awareness among farmers is slowing adoption, with a survey by the International Food Policy Research Institute showing that 40% of farmers remain unfamiliar with the benefits of biological alternatives.Request customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/003101 Industry Players and OutlookTop 10 CompaniesBayer AGSyngentaBASF SECorteva AgriscienceUPL LimitedFMC CorporationMarrone Bio InnovationsValent BioSciencesKoppert Biological SystemsCertis USAThe Agricultural Biology Market is poised for strong long-term growth as agriculture transitions toward sustainable and high-tech solutions. With rising global demand, supportive regulations, and innovative technologies, the sector is expected to play a central role in shaping the future of farming and ensuring food security worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.