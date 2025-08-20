Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market Set to Reach USD 32 Billion by 2034

Reports And Data

Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market is on a steady growth path, projected to rise from USD 17.0 billion in 2024 to USD 32.0 billion by 2034

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market is on a steady growth path, projected to rise from USD 17.0 billion in 2024 to USD 32.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy, sustainable food choices and stronger regulatory support for organic farming worldwide.Organic poultry continues to be the largest segment, while organic beef is expected to see the fastest growth over the next decade as consumers become more aware of the health and environmental benefits of organic meat. Rising disposable incomes, changing dietary preferences, and growing health awareness are further accelerating this trend.Regional InsightsNorth America currently leads the market, supported by high consumer spending on organic food and well-established farming practices. However, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth due to rapid urbanization, shifting food habits, and expanding middle-class populations. Europe also remains a strong market, supported by government subsidies and strict organic farming policies.Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/001227 Key Market DriversOne of the strongest drivers of growth is the rising preference for organic and sustainable products. According to the Organic Trade Association, 82% of consumers believe organic foods are healthier than conventional products, and nearly 70% are willing to pay more for organic meat. This shift is being encouraged by supportive government initiatives. For example, the European Union’s Farm to Fork Strategy aims to increase organic farming to 25% of total agricultural land by 2030, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture continues to provide certification and financial assistance programs to help farmers transition.Top 10 CompaniesPerdue FarmsTyson FoodsPilgrim's PrideDanoneNestléArla FoodsNippon HamNH FoodsCP GroupBRFCompanies are also responding to demand. Tyson Foods recently introduced a new line of organic chicken products, while other leading players such as Perdue Farms and Pilgrim’s Pride are expanding their organic offerings. These initiatives are boosting the visibility and availability of organic meat options in mainstream retail and food service outlets.Environmental benefits are another major factor supporting the market. Organic farming methods help restore soil health, encourage biodiversity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Research from the Rodale Institute highlights the ability of organic farming practices to capture carbon in the soil, contributing to climate change mitigation. Sustainability trends such as regenerative agriculture and carbon-neutral farming are also gaining traction as consumers and regulators push for eco-friendly solutions.Challenges in the MarketDespite the strong outlook, the market faces hurdles. Organic certification is often costly and time-intensive, with annual expenses ranging from USD 600 to USD 1,500 depending on farm size. Transitioning from conventional farming requires new practices and inputs, which may initially lower yields and increase labor costs. Many farmers also struggle with sourcing organic feed, with nearly half of organic livestock producers reporting shortages.Trade regulations pose another challenge, particularly in Europe, where strict import rules and documentation requirements can increase costs and complicate supply chains. In addition, smaller farms, especially in developing regions, often lack access to digital tools and data-driven technologies needed to optimize production, making adoption of modern organic practices more difficult.Market OutlookLooking ahead, the Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market is expected to expand steadily, supported by rising consumer interest in clean-label foods, technological advances such as precision agriculture and blockchain for supply chain transparency, and stronger policy support for sustainable farming. The retail sector remains a key channel for organic meat sales, while online platforms are expected to grow rapidly as consumers seek convenient access to certified products.Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market SegmentationBy Product TypeOrganic PoultryOrganic BeefOrganic PorkOrganic LambBy ApplicationRetailFood ServiceHouseholdBy End UserIndividual ConsumersRestaurantsFood ProcessorsBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty StoresOnline RetailBy TechnologyPrecision AgricultureBlockchain for Supply ChainOrganic Feed ProductionRequest customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/001227 With major companies investing in organic product lines, and governments offering subsidies to support the shift toward sustainable agriculture, the market is well-positioned to maintain its growth momentum. By 2034, organic poultry and meat products are expected to play a much larger role in global diets, combining health benefits for consumers with environmental advantages for the planet.

