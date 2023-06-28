Retia Medical and The JANZ Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retia Medical, a leading provider of advanced hemodynamic monitoring solutions, and The JANZ Corporation are pleased to announce a strategic agreement aimed at expanding the availability of Retia Medical’s hemodynamic monitor. The JANZ Corporation is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business serving the U.S. Government hospital to home market with an array of medical equipment, supplies, and services since 1999.
Retia Medical's flagship product, the Argos™ Cardiac Output Monitor, is a minimally invasive, user-friendly device that provides clinicians a consistently accurate tool to optimize patient management in critical care settings and detect shock before it becomes an emergency. The JANZ Corporation's strong distribution network and established presence in the global medical device market will significantly enhance the availability of the Argos™ Monitor to military hospitals around the world. This partnership aims to also accelerate the adoption of the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers by enabling better patient outcomes and improved efficiency in the delivery of care.
Commenting on the agreement, Marc Zemel, CEO of Retia Medical, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with The JANZ Corporation to accelerate the adoption of our groundbreaking hemodynamic monitor. With The JANZ Corporation's support, we can bring the Argos™ Monitor to more military healthcare facilities, ultimately benefiting a larger number of our service men and women."
Circulatory Shock in critically ill patients is a life-threatening condition characterized by a severe impairment in tissue perfusion, leading to inadequate oxygen and nutrient delivery to vital organs. Often misdiagnosed as hypotension, shock is a primary cause of complications such as acute kidney injury, cardiac injury, sepsis and more in the OR and in the ICU. When this happens, clinicians have 1-2 minutes to prevent damage to vital organs. Prompt recognition and appropriate resuscitation are crucial to improve patient outcomes. The management of shock in critically ill patients requires a timely intervention with hemodynamic-guided therapy to ensure sufficient oxygen delivery and minimize organ damage in these high-risk patients.
Retia Medical's Argos System stands out in the market for its outstanding clinical performance having been proven in the toughest heart failure patient populations: cardiogenic shock, cardiac surgery, liver transplant, off pump cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, major abdominal surgery and post-surgery in the ICU. Powered by its MBA algorithm, the Argos has the ability to detect early onsets of shock to ensure clinicians can guide the appropriate care management to those critically ill patients and avoid costly complications. Its minimally invasive nature and ability to integrate seamlessly with existing patient monitoring systems make it a valuable addition to healthcare facilities seeking to enhance their cardiac monitoring capabilities. With its simple one cable connection, the Argos system allows clinicians to monitor more patients without worrying about added costs associated with costly disposables.
About Retia Medical
Retia Medical is a pioneering medical device company focused on providing advanced solutions for hemodynamic monitoring. With a passion for innovation and patient care, Retia Medical is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and cost-effective hemodynamic monitoring that empowers healthcare providers to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes all while reducing our carbon footprint. The company's flagship product, the Argos System, has gained recognition for its exceptional clinical performance and user-friendly design, making it a preferred choice for healthcare facilities worldwide.
Humberto Contreras
