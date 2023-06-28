Tunbridge Wells Hotel Excels with 83% Rating in AA Report
People are staying in one place longer – perhaps to work first and then relax on holiday. Guests are, therefore, choosing accommodation they can live in, not just stay”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One Warwick Park Hotel is delighted to announce its outstanding achievement of receiving an impressive 83% rating in the comprehensive AA report. Surpassing the UK average and maintaining its prestigious 4-star rating, the hotel has further solidified its position as a leading provider of exceptional quality and service.
Inspector Mike Pedley, during an overnight stay, commended the team at One Warwick Park for an enjoyable and positive visit, conducting a thorough assessment of all aspects against AA Quality Standards. The report highlights the hotel's overall seamless performance in terms of hospitality and service, with a friendly and attentive team that readily engages in social chat.
The housekeeping team has been specially recognised for their meticulousness in maintaining cleanliness throughout the hotel. The report highlights the high-quality room stock and public areas being in excellent order, a testament to the hotel's ongoing maintenance programme that ensures an immaculate presentation.
Operations Director Nick Moore expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to maintain our 4-star status and achieve a score above the UK average. We have worked tirelessly to focus our attention on the guest journey and overall experience, and we are delighted with the results."
As part of the Elite Leisure Collection, One Warwick Park has undergone significant enhancements in the past year to elevate its offerings.
The recent addition of a new self-catering option called The Apartment exemplifies the hotel's commitment to meeting evolving traveler preferences following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strategically located on Cumberland Walk, just a 5-minute walk from Tunbridge Wells' mainline train station, The Apartment offers a luxurious and comfortable home-away-from-home experience for business and leisure guests. Rates for The Apartment start at £225 per night and include a stylish double bedroom for two guests, as well as a pull-out sofa bed for small families.
The open floor plan features a spacious living area with cozy furnishings, a flat-screen TV, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy a fully equipped marble kitchen, dining space, a luxurious bathroom, and a charming private courtyard with a picturesque summer setting.
The self-catering nature of The Apartment enables guests to fully utilise the hotel's amenities and benefits. In addition to food and drink options, 24/7 access to the front desk and the availability of housekeeping services ensure a seamless and flexible experience for long-term guests.
Nick Moore highlighted the evolving trend of guests seeking longer-term accommodations, stating, "People are staying in one place longer – perhaps to work first and then relax on holiday. Guests are, therefore, choosing accommodation they can live in, not just stay."
