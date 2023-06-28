1-Decanol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

1-Decanol Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's 1-Decanol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “1-Decanol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 1-decanol market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.33 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3%. through the forecast period.

Increased demand for personal care and household cleaning products due to COVID-19 impact contributed to the 1-decanol market demand during the period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest 1-decanol market share. Major 1-decanol market manufacturers include Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK Oleo), Sasol, Musim Mas Holdings, Emery Oleochemicals, BASF SE, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, P&G Chemicals, Berg + Schmidt, Cremer Oleo GmbH, Global Green Chemicals Public, New Japan Chemical, Central Drug House, Chemical Bull, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals.

1-Decanol Market Segments

1) By Type: Synthetic, Natural

2) By Application: Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents And Cleaners, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors And Fragrances, Other Applications

This type of chemical is a chain of fatty alcohol that is colorless to light yellow viscous liquid and insoluble in water. This type of chemical is used in manufacturing plasticizers, lubricants, and surfactants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. 1-Decanol Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 1-Decanol Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

