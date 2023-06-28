Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the next-generation personalized beauty market analysis. As per TBRC’s next-generation personalized beauty market forecast, the next-generation personalized beauty market size is predicted to reach a value of $63.34 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.8% through the forecast period.

The growing concern of consumers regarding skin problems such as acne, cold sores, blisters, and hives across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest next-generation personalized beauty market share. Major players in the next-generation personalized beauty market include Ulta Beauty, Proven Skincare, BITE Beauty, Curology, Estée Lauder, Coty, insitU Cosmetics, FitSkin, Krigler, Kiehl’s Apothecary Preparations, CODAGE, SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E., SKINSHIFT, The Buff, DermaCare Skin, eSalon, Romy Paris, Duolab, Prose, Nomige, Atolla.

Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Segments
1) By Product: Skincare, Haircare, Make-Up, Fragrances, Other Products
2) By Application: Consultation/Digital Questionnaires, Apps And Specialized Hardware, Home Test Kits, Other Applications

This type of personalized beauty are involved in personalized beauty. This type of personalized beauty includes products and services that are personalized or designed according to the needs of every individual. This type of personalized beauty products can be found in various ranges, from skincare such as body lotions and creams, creams to haircare and makeup.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

