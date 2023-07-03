Introducing the RADWIN 2000 E, a premium, ultra-capacity 2.5Gbps Point-to-Point solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, July 3, 2023 - RADWIN (www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced the launch of its premium ultra-capacity Point-to-Point (PtP) solution – the RADWIN 2000 E. This new PtP offering is designed for connecting a wide variety of bandwidth-demanding applications including, backhaul, fiber backup, fiber gap filler, and large enterprise access.
The RADWIN 2000 E operates within the 4.9 to 6GHz frequency band and delivers up to 2.5Gbps. It offers exceptional interference mitigation thanks to RADWIN’s renowned air Interface, along with unique antenna performance that features very low side lobes.
The RADWIN 2000 E is designed to ensure high traffic throughput for a variety of packet mixes, thanks to Its powerful packet-switching performance. This notable feature, coupled with its industry-leading encryption scheme (AES 256), makes it an ideal solution for establishing connectivity between heavily trafficked nodes in both public and private networks.
To maximize space efficiency in crowded hub towers, the product includes a built-in GPS that allows for radio collocation while avoiding self-interference.
In addition, the RADWIN 2000 E is designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions and adhere to the IP 67 standard.
"We installed the RADWIN 2000 E in a very noisy location and were delighted to achieve consistent and impressive throughput of 900 Mbps over a distance of 7km, leveraging upon the 160MHz channel bandwidth,” said Edgar Santiago, Operations Manager at MYM NET, Colombia. “The remarkable performance of the RADWIN 2000 E in terms of range and capacity left us astounded."
“We are delighted to introduce the RADWIN 2000 E, offering our customers unmatched performance in the 5GHz spectrum" stated Sharon Sher, RADWIN’s CEO. "With this innovative product, our customers can better leverage the unlicensed bands for bandwidth-demanding backhaul and access applications."
The RADWIN 2000 E is now globally available for purchase through authorized distributors and resellers.
About RADWIN
RADWIN is a global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. RADWIN solutions have been deployed in more than 180 countries and have a proven track record of delivering connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as transportation, mining, ports, and public safety, as well as backhaul, access, and private network connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, RADWIN is the go-to choice for dependable broadband solutions.
Amanda Azran
The RADWIN 2000 E operates within the 4.9 to 6GHz frequency band and delivers up to 2.5Gbps. It offers exceptional interference mitigation thanks to RADWIN’s renowned air Interface, along with unique antenna performance that features very low side lobes.
The RADWIN 2000 E is designed to ensure high traffic throughput for a variety of packet mixes, thanks to Its powerful packet-switching performance. This notable feature, coupled with its industry-leading encryption scheme (AES 256), makes it an ideal solution for establishing connectivity between heavily trafficked nodes in both public and private networks.
To maximize space efficiency in crowded hub towers, the product includes a built-in GPS that allows for radio collocation while avoiding self-interference.
In addition, the RADWIN 2000 E is designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions and adhere to the IP 67 standard.
"We installed the RADWIN 2000 E in a very noisy location and were delighted to achieve consistent and impressive throughput of 900 Mbps over a distance of 7km, leveraging upon the 160MHz channel bandwidth,” said Edgar Santiago, Operations Manager at MYM NET, Colombia. “The remarkable performance of the RADWIN 2000 E in terms of range and capacity left us astounded."
“We are delighted to introduce the RADWIN 2000 E, offering our customers unmatched performance in the 5GHz spectrum" stated Sharon Sher, RADWIN’s CEO. "With this innovative product, our customers can better leverage the unlicensed bands for bandwidth-demanding backhaul and access applications."
The RADWIN 2000 E is now globally available for purchase through authorized distributors and resellers.
About RADWIN
RADWIN is a global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. RADWIN solutions have been deployed in more than 180 countries and have a proven track record of delivering connectivity for mission-critical applications in industries such as transportation, mining, ports, and public safety, as well as backhaul, access, and private network connectivity. With over 25 years of experience, RADWIN is the go-to choice for dependable broadband solutions.
Amanda Azran
RADWIN
amanda_a@radwin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
An Introduction to RADWIN 2000 E PtP Solution