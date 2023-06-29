Processed Meat Market Size, Growth Rate And Industry Analysis For 2023-2032

Processed Meat Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Processed Meat Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the processed meat market size is predicted to reach $1,138.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The growth in the processed meat market is due to increasing consumption of various processed food products. North America region is expected to hold the largest processed meat market share. Major processed meat brands include Cargill, Tyson Foods, National Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Smithfield Foods Inc.

Processed Meat Market Segments

• By Product: Chilled, Frozen, Canned Or Preserved

• By Processing: Fresh Processed Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Precooked Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured Meat, Dried Meat, Other Processing

• By Meat Type: Poultry, Beef, Mutton, Pork, Other Meat Types

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global processed meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Processed meat is defined as any meat that has been altered to increase its flavor or prolong its shelf life. Processed meats are cured with sodium nitrite to avoid the growth of Clostridium perfringens and stored in chilling and cold storage during the preservation process. High barrier materials such as polyvinylidene dichloride or ethylene-vinyl alcohol are used for the vacuum packing of processed meat.

