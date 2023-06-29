Baby Wipes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the baby wipes market size is predicted to reach $6.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the baby wipes global market is due to rising consumer expenditure on baby care products. North America region is expected to hold the largest baby wipes global market share. Major players in the baby wipes market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Svenska CellulosaAktiebolaget SCA, Farlin Corporation.

Baby Wipes Market Segments

• By Type: Dry Baby Wipes, Wet Baby Wipes

• By Material: Natural, Blended, Synthetic

• By Technology: Wetlaid Baby Wipes, Airlaid Baby Wipes, Spunlace Baby Wipes

• By Packaging: Plastic Cases, Tub

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores

• By Geography: The global baby wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Baby wipes refer to a wet, disposable tissue that is frequently antiseptic and is primarily used to clean babies' and children's skin to reduce microbiological contamination. Baby wipes are made of a mixture of cotton, rayon, polyester, and polyethylene. Their main ingredients are water and a mild detergent containing amphoteric surfactants, and a cleansing agent

