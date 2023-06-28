AssetWatch® Welcomes Martin Mrugal to its Board of Directors
Marty brings a wealth of enterprise software scalability experience and a distinctive customer-first approach that aligns perfectly with our mission.”WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AssetWatch, Inc., a leading condition monitoring and predictive maintenance organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Mrugal to its Board of Directors, effective Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
— AssetWatch CEO, Brian Graham
Mrugal has established a significant impact over the last 37+ years, collaborating with both industry leaders and startups to harness technology to expedite their business transformations. His leadership prowess spans a multitude of disciplines including sales, marketing, innovation, customer experience, finance, and logistics. His proficiency in scaling enterprise software in the manufacturing sector, combined with his experience in advising Fortune 500 companies, has fostered innovation and accelerated goals across diverse industries.
During his impressive 22-year tenure at SAP, where he held various leadership positions including Chief Innovation Officer, Mrugal notably spearheaded the creation and leadership of the company's first cross-portfolio customer success team at a global level. He also innovatively developed an engagement model that centered around achieving customer-specific business outcomes. Rooted in the belief that customers are the cornerstone of any successful business and customer success is an ongoing journey that pervades every stage of a project's lifecycle, Mrugal places the customer's needs and goals at the forefront of all decision-making processes. This relentless focus on customer satisfaction, paired with his strategic acumen and problem-solving skills, has fueled a continual loop of success and innovation in each of his endeavors.
Following SAP, Mrugal held an influential role as the Chief Customer Innovation Officer at Citrix. Here, he led the charge in accelerating and scaling cloud innovation and transition via strategic partnerships with industry titans such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. In his current role as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Ellucian, Mrugal manages all aspects of Ellucian's Global Professional Services, Managed Services, Global Support, Customer Success and Operations, and Centers of Excellence.
Brian Graham, CEO of AssetWatch, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Marty to our board and team at AssetWatch. He brings a wealth of enterprise software scalability experience and a distinctive customer-first approach that aligns perfectly with our mission. Most importantly, he shares our vision of shaping the future of predictive maintenance by always placing the customer at the center of everything we do. I am confident that his customer-centric focus and strategic and innovative proficiencies will significantly amplify our growth and the value we create for our customers."
Mrugal is an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University, holding both a master’s in business management and a bachelor of science with a focus on supply chain logistics, economics, and marketing.
On his appointment, Martin Mrugal shared, "Joining the Board of Directors at AssetWatch, Inc. is an honor and a challenge that I readily embrace. Having witnessed AssetWatch's impressive growth and dedication to innovative solutions, I am eager to contribute my experience and perspectives to further its mission. I believe that predictive maintenance is the future of manufacturing, and I'm excited to be part of a company that's at the forefront of this transformation. Together, we will redefine the standards of maintenance and reliability in the industry."
ABOUT ASSETWATCH
AssetWatch is a leader in predictive maintenance solutions, providing a rapidly deployable, end-to-end remote condition monitoring service. Their solutions eliminate unplanned downtime and optimize operations for global manufacturers by simplifying the predictive maintenance process through a network of wireless sensors and communication hubs, cutting-edge software, and condition monitoring engineers. By combining an AI-powered risk engine with the prescriptive insights of a certified expert, AssetWatch gives more than just the standard "pass/fail". They truly are a partner in the journey, helping change the culture of maintenance and reliability teams from reactive to proactive.
Learn more at assetwatch.com.
Stephanie Schaffer
AssetWatch
sschaffer@assetwatch.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube