LA Art Street Week Launches with Bruce Lurie Gallery, Paliskates, and Others
Bruce Lurie Gallery hosts "Splash," Saturday, July 1, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm for LA Art Street Week with Mr. Brainwash, Todd Gray, and Guerin Swing among others.
We are excited to present this summer show with an international flair of renowned international Street Art and Pop Art, including Mr. Brainwash, among many more.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Lurie Gallery presents "Splash," for LA Art Street Week, now held annually each summer, featuring renowned artists Mr. Brainwash, Stanley Silver, Matt Eddmenson, Todd Gray, and Guerin Swing.
— Bruce Lurie
The "Splash" opening reception will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Bruce Lurie Gallery. The first Street Week show will be held at Paliskates on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 8:00 to 10:00 pm, featuring Frank Forte, Teachr, Kyle William Harper, and Gary John. Numerous celebrities are expected.
BRUCE LURIE
Established by Bruce Lurie in the early 1980s in New York's East Village, Bruce Lurie Gallery has a rich history of launching emerging artists into the upper echelons of the art scene, including assisting Leo Castelli in showing Jean-Michel Basquiat's early works. Now located in Pacific Palisades, California, the gallery presents a diverse range of works by both established and emerging artists from around the world. Bruce Lurie Gallery also advises clients on acquiring and selling secondary market art collections.
Over the years, Bruce Lurie Gallery has presented remarkable exhibitions featuring influential artists such as Shepard Fairey, Retna, D*Face, Cryptik, and many others who have made significant contributions to the contemporary art scene. The gallery's programming reflects a deep interest in urban and street art, pop culture, and social issues, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for visitors.
MR. BRAINWASH
Mr. Brainwash is the pseudonym of Thierry Guetta, a French street artist and filmmaker. He gained widespread recognition after being featured prominently in the 2010 documentary film "Exit Through the Gift Shop," directed by the elusive British street artist Banksy. Mr. Brainwash's works incorporate stenciling, wheatpasting, and screen printing. His energetic and visually striking pieces often feature iconic figures from popular culture, presented in a bold and vibrant manner.
STANLEY SILVER
Stanley Silver takes a detached look at what it means to be a Californian through the landscape of light-drenched pools and beaches. Infused with formal abstract influences reminiscent of Richard Diebenkorn’s "Ocean Park" series, Silver has attracted celebrity collectors including David Arquette and George Clooney.
MATT EDDMENSON
Matt Eddmenson reconfigures American imagery and iconography, incorporating cowboys, skulls, rodeo horses, images from the golden age of comics, and tattoo culture. At first glance, Eddmenson's art evokes a boyish nostalgia. With time, viewers are drawn into a candy-colored world where High Art cannibalizes popular culture.
TODD GRAY
Todd Gray, known for his work in photography, sculpture, and performance art, explores themes of identity, race, culture, and memory. Incorporating found objects and archival materials, Gray creates layered narratives that challenge conventional notions. His thought-provoking works invite viewers to reconsider their own perceptions and engage in a dialogue about the complexities of identity in contemporary society.
GUERIN SWING
Guerin Swing, also known as "GUERIN" or "Mr. LA," is an artist, entrepreneur, and designer with an international scope of artwork. His vibrant reinterpretation of Abstract Expressionism infuses street art, fine art, and post-pop sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from the LA music scene, hip hop, couture fashion, and SoCal surf and skate cultures, Swing's artwork reflects the opulence and decadence of the Los Angeles lifestyle.
For more information about the exhibition and the artists, please visit the official website of Bruce Lurie Gallery at https://www.luriegallery.com
LOCATION
873 Via De La Paz, Pacific Palisades, California, 90272
Paliskates Group Art Show Reception
On June 29, 2023, Paliskates hosts a group exhibition featuring four prominent post-Pop artists: Frank Forte, Teachr, Kyle William Harper, and Gary John. The opening reception is from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. Grammy Winners and other VIPs are already confirmed.
Paliskates has been a gathering place for kids since 1999, fostering a sense of community. Many of the original kids who frequented Paliskates now bring their own children to experience the vibrant culture of the space, including numerous stars.
In December 2018, after a period of closure due to construction, Paliskates began dedicating wall space to showcase the artwork of young skaters who grew up in the shop.
Paliskates expands its repertoire with this show of work from the skate, surf, and street art communities in Los Angeles. The four artists highlighted in this exhibition, Frank Forte, Teacher, Kyle William Harper, and Gary John; all have roots in these communities. Three of them have backgrounds in skateboarding.
FRANK FORTE
Frank Forte draws inspiration from vintage comic book characters created by pioneering "rubber hose" animators (ie: Betty Boop and Felix the Cat). Forte's post-Pop art gives a dystopic twist to this style, incorporating contemporary horror influences. He is also a renowned storyboard artist for film and television and has exhibited at a slew of galleries.
TEACHR
"Teachr," also known as Keith Biele, took to the streets to gain exposure, driven by his frustration with cuts to educational spending. His realistic depictions of children have garnered public attention, including coverage in the Huffington Post.
KYLE HARPER
Kyle William Harper, deeply rooted in skateboarding culture, incorporates his passion into his artistic identity. Harper, an avid traveler and entrepreneur, showcases mixed media works that combine spray paint, textures, and nostalgic elements from 50s to 70s cartoons.
GARY JOHN
Gary John, a street artist since 1985, made Venice Beach his home in 2003. Initially selling his pop/cartoon work on newsprint on the Boardwalk, John's luck changed when he was discovered on Venice Beach by gallery owner Bruce Lurie. He then achieved major gallery shows and attracted celebrity collectors.
Paliskates, a woman-owned skate shop in Pacific Palisades, is a cherished fixture in the community. Reflecting the independent spirit of skate and surf culture, Paliskates offers a curated selection of products and merchandise. Founder and owner Erica Simpson values the Paliskates community and welcomes visitors.
Event Date: June 29, 2023, Time: 8:00 to 10:00 pm, Address: 1021 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades, CA, 90272, Visit: www.paliskates.net,
Follow @paliskates
KEITH HARING
In similar exhibitions, The Broad presents Keith Haring’s expansive body of work and will feature over 120 artworks. The show "Art is For Everybody" runs now until October 8, 2023.
Bruce Edwin
Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations
+1 310-226-7176
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other