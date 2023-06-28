LA Art Street Week Launches with Bruce Lurie Gallery, Paliskates, and Others

Todd Gray, "Flag," 45 x 60 inches, acrylic on wood. https://www.luriegallery.com/ Guerin, “LA Boyz,” 52 x 40 inches, mixed media. https://www.luriegallery.com/ https://paliskates.net/

Bruce Lurie Gallery hosts "Splash," Saturday, July 1, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm for LA Art Street Week with Mr. Brainwash, Todd Gray, and Guerin Swing among others.

We are excited to present this summer show with an international flair of renowned international Street Art and Pop Art, including Mr. Brainwash, among many more.” — Bruce Lurie