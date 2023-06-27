St. Albans//Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Restraint including an infant x 2, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2003718

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2023, at 0757 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Decker Road Georgia, VT

VIOLATIONS: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Restraint including an infant x 2, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Bradley Gelineau

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

Victim: VSP does not release names of a victim of domestic violence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 27, 2023, at approximately 0757 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an open 911 line originating at a residence on Decker Road in the town of Georgia on which a woman could be heard crying with a man in the background. Troopers arrived on scene and located Bradley Gelineau, 36, of Burlington inside the residence. Investigators learned he had unlawfully entered the residence through a window and violated an abuse prevention order.

When the first Trooper arrived, Gelineau grabbed the woman and a 2-month-old infant and held them against their will. When a second Trooper arrived, the Troopers were able to free the woman and infant, getting them to safety. Gelineau then resisted arrest before Troopers were ultimately able to take him into custody. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center and was discharged. He resisted while being transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility to be jailed due to an emergency lodging order issued by his probation officer.

Gelineau will be placed in front of a judge on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, for today’s accrual of charges.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Gelineau’s arraignment.

LODGED: YES

LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: No Bail

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/23; The time for the hearing hasn't been confirmed, and members of the media should check with the court clerk in the morning to confirm details.