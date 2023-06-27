St. Albans//Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Restraint including an infant x 2, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003718
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 27, 2023, at 0757 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Decker Road Georgia, VT
VIOLATIONS: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Restraint including an infant x 2, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Bradley Gelineau
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont
Victim: VSP does not release names of a victim of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 27, 2023, at approximately 0757 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an open 911 line originating at a residence on Decker Road in the town of Georgia on which a woman could be heard crying with a man in the background. Troopers arrived on scene and located Bradley Gelineau, 36, of Burlington inside the residence. Investigators learned he had unlawfully entered the residence through a window and violated an abuse prevention order.
When the first Trooper arrived, Gelineau grabbed the woman and a 2-month-old infant and held them against their will. When a second Trooper arrived, the Troopers were able to free the woman and infant, getting them to safety. Gelineau then resisted arrest before Troopers were ultimately able to take him into custody. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center and was discharged. He resisted while being transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility to be jailed due to an emergency lodging order issued by his probation officer.
Gelineau will be placed in front of a judge on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, for today’s accrual of charges.
No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Gelineau’s arraignment.
LODGED: YES
LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: No Bail
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/23; The time for the hearing hasn't been confirmed, and members of the media should check with the court clerk in the morning to confirm details.