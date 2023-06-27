June 27, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Announces 17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy Winners

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces 17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy Winners

~ This year, the Virginia legal community raised more than $350,000, the equivalent of more than 1.4 million meals for food banks across Virginia ~

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the winners of the 17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy. The Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly competition and time-honored tradition between various law firms and legal entities across Virginia to raise money for food banks in their local communities.

For the third consecutive year, the Law Office of James Steele, PLLC in Roanoke was awarded the coveted Attorney General’s Cup. All competing firms were eligible for this honor awarded to the firm that donates the most per employee.

17th Annual Legal Food Frenzy Winners :

Attorney General’s Cup: The Law Office of James Steele PLLC, Roanoke - Feeding Southwest VA

Large Firm Category Winners: Hirschler, Richmond - Feed More (per capita) McGuireWoods, Richmond - Feed More (total giving)

Government and Public Service Category Winners: Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Marion - Feeding Southwest VA (per capita) Virginia Office of Attorney General - Feed More (total giving)

Law School Category Winner: Appalachian School of Law, Grundy - Feeding Southwest VA (per capita and total giving)

Corporate Legal Department Category Winners: The First Bank and Trust Company - Feeding Southwest VA (per capita) Dominion Energy - Feed More (total giving)

Regional Winners: Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank – Hirschler, Fredericksburg Foodbank of Virginia Peninsula – Kaufman & Canoles Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore – Howell Law Group, PLLC Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – McGuireWoods, Charlottesville Feeding Southwest Virginia – Yugo Collins, PLLC Feed More – Lantz & Robins



“I’m proud of the partnerships garnered by the Legal Food Frenzy and the generosity exhibited this year by our legal community in Virginia,” said Attorney General Miyares. “During a time when so many Virginians are facing inflationary stresses, food insecurity, and strained supply chains, our legal community cumulatively raised enough money to provide nearly 1.5 million meals for food banks in every corner of Virginia. No one should ever have to go to bed hungry.”

Collectively, the initiative raised $355,879 this year, which equates to over 1.4 million meals for Virginians. Nearly 24 million pounds of food total has been raised in the last 17 years through this charitable cause.

This year, organizers included the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, the Young Lawyers Division of the Virginia Bar Association, and the Virginia Office of Attorney General.

﻿CLICK HERE to learn more about the Legal Food Frenzy.