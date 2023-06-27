Chinook Salmon Fishery Update (6/27/2023): Clearwater River Return, Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Lochsa River Fisheries

Hi everybody.

It is time for my weekly spring Chinook Salmon update (6/27/2023). All river sections in the Clearwater basin and Snake River will remain open for at least another week. The Rapid River run fishery has been closed since June 14, 2023. For more details, read on.

RUN UPDATE

The Clearwater Region’s estimated adult harvest shares for each of its Chinook Salmon fisheries are provided in the table below. The Clearwater River basin’s estimate is 3,300 fish (darker peach row), the Rapid River return (darker blue row) is 1,890 fish, the Hells Canyon fishery (green row) is 356 fish, and the Lochsa summer run is 53 fish (darker grey).