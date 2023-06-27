Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,993 in the last 365 days.

Chinook Salmon Fishery Update (6/27/2023): Clearwater River Return, Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Lochsa River Fisheries

Hi everybody.

It is time for my weekly spring Chinook Salmon update (6/27/2023). All river sections in the Clearwater basin and Snake River will remain open for at least another week. The Rapid River run fishery has been closed since June 14, 2023.  For more details, read on.

RUN UPDATE

The Clearwater Region’s estimated adult harvest shares for each of its Chinook Salmon fisheries are provided in the table below. The Clearwater River basin’s estimate is 3,300 fish (darker peach row), the Rapid River return (darker blue row) is 1,890 fish, the Hells Canyon fishery (green row) is 356 fish, and the Lochsa summer run is 53 fish (darker grey). 

You just read:

Chinook Salmon Fishery Update (6/27/2023): Clearwater River Return, Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Lochsa River Fisheries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more