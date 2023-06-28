Twenty-Plus Clubs Receive America’s Greatest Private Clubs Awards in Q2 2023
America’s Greatest Private Clubs recognizes 20+ clubs in Q2 2023 as a follow-up to the program's successful launch earlier this year by Club Managers Group.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Greatest Private Clubs recognizes more than 20 clubs in the second quarter of 2023 as a follow-up to the successful launch of the program earlier this year. All clubs recognized as America’s Greatest Private Clubs are highly rated when measured against industry-accepted merit standards, including key rating factors, and on-site and written evaluations: all void of perceived influences based on individual professional staff or board achievements. Year after year these five industry standards are the hallmark of the Club Managers Association of America education and training programs.
“Each of the Q2 private clubs being recognized was personally visited, and meetings were held with the general manager, department heads, line staff, and members. These private clubs were also rated on facility décor and maintenance,” explained Craig D. Martin, CCM and founder of Club Managers Group. “America’s Greatest Private Clubs award is focused on creating an equitable recognition program for clubs to be evaluated based solely on their merits.”
The following clubs are to be celebrated for having achieved this distinguished recognition:
Addison Reserve Country Club, Delray Beach, FL; Augusta National Club, Augusta, GA; Cypress Point Club, Pebble Beach, CA; Dallas National Golf Club, Dallas, TX; Everglades Club, Palm Beach, FL; Friars Head Golf Club, Riverhead, NY; Grandfather Golf & Country Club, Linville, NC; Jonathan Club, Los Angeles, CA; Jupiter Hills Club, Tequesta, FL; Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, FL; McArthur Golf Club, Hobe Sound, FL; Medalist Golf Club, Hobe Sound, FL; National Golf Links of America, Southampton, NY; Pine Valley Golf Club, Pine Valley, NJ; Seminole Golf Club, Juno Beach, FL; Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, CA; Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, NY; The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, FL; The Club at Admirals Cove, Jupiter, FL; The Country Club, Brookline, MA; The Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, CA; Union League of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA; and Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, NY.
Brett Morris, General Manager/COO and CMAA’s 2022 Club Executive of the Year accepted the award stating, “The entire team at Admiral’s Cove is dedicated to the concept of a ‘Culture of Excellence,’ and proof of our success in achieving this goal is by being recognized as one of America’s Greatest Private Clubs. We will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do and look forward to serving our members with the highest level of professionalism and commitment.”
These private country clubs were solely rated on the 5 Foundations of Excellence which require sound governance practices by both the board and leadership as they collaborate to support and maintain the brand and mission:
• Facilities provide a distinguished standard of excellence in décor and maintenance.
• Leaders recognized with proven stability in delivering unwavering brand promise to their members.
• Consistent and extraordinary operations service execution.
• Industry recognition for traditions and innovation in setting club industry trends.
• Team culture inspired by pride resulting in a driven and relentless pursuit of excellence and success.
“On behalf of Addison Reserve Country Club, we are elated and proud to receive America’s Greatest Private Clubs award from the Club Managers Group. This recognition and industry award reflects the ongoing dedication and commitment by our Board of Governors, Management team, and every employee who fulfills our mission where Excellence is our Standard at Addison Reserve,” shared Michael McCarthy, CEO and General Manager.
America’s Greatest Private Club evaluators consist of a volunteer panel of current and former private club general managers and other top Leaders from private clubs. The panel is provided with specific criteria, rating parameters, and a detailed evaluation form to aid in the assessment process. These ratings are used to compare qualifying private clubs against their regional peers to create a fair analysis and rating platform focused solely on the 5 Foundations of Excellence.
To request consideration and evaluation to be named one of America’s Greatest Private Clubs, please visit Club Managers Group.
About Club Managers Group
Club Managers Group (CMG) brings extensive industry knowledge, remarkable insight, and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver sustainable results and success to country clubs and resorts around the world. Craig Martin, CCM has spent the past six years cultivating strategic partners to expand CMG’s consulting services and has grown his firm into a nationally recognized consulting firm having performed full-scale national executive searches at many private clubs and resorts. Prior to starting his firm, he served as Chief Operating Officer & General Manager at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida from 2007 until late 2019. Prior to St. Andrews, Martin was Vice President, Private Clubs at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company where he was responsible for the development of new residential branded private clubs. Craig held executive leadership positions at The Club at Admirals Cove, The Boca Raton Resort & Club, Old Marsh Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, Gaylord Hotels, Callaway Gardens Resort as well as The Greenbrier. He is a distinguished club industry leader with over 40 plus years of hospitality experience. His professional background includes several world-class five-star resorts, hotels, private clubs, residential developments, and real estate projects.
Craig D. Martin
Club Managers Group
+1 561-316-4150
cmartin@clubmanagersgroup.com