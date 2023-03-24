Eight Clubs Receive America’s Greatest Private Clubs Awards in Q1 2023

America’s Greatest Private Clubs names eight clubs as the first in the nation to be recognized for achieving the CMAA 5 Foundations of Excellence.
On behalf of Club Managers Group, I am pleased to recognize our Q1 list of well-qualified private clubs as some of America’s Greatest Private Clubs.”
— Craig D. Martin, CCM
PALM BEACH, FL, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Greatest Private Clubs names eight clubs as the first in the nation to be recognized: BallenIsles Country Club, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Emerald Dunes Club, West Palm Beach, FL; High Ridge Country Club, Lantana, FL; The Country Club at Mirasol, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Quail Valley Golf Club, Vero Beach, FL; RedStick Golf Club, Vero Beach, FL; Sebonack Golf Club, Southampton, NY; and Spring Island Club, Beaufort, SC. Each of these clubs is highly rated when measured against industry-accepted merit standards, including key rating factors, and on-site and written evaluations: all void of perceived influences based on individual professional staff or board achievements. Year after year these five industry standards are the hallmark of the Club Managers Association of America education and training programs.
Private country clubs are solely rated on the 5 Foundations of Excellence which require sound governance practices by both the board and leadership as they collaborate to support and maintain the brand and mission:
• Facilities providing a distinguished standard of excellence in décor and maintenance.
• Leaders recognized with proven stability in delivering unwavering brand promise to their members.
• Consistent and extraordinary operations service execution.
• Industry recognition for traditions and innovation in setting club industry trends.
• Team culture inspired by pride resulting in a driven and relentless pursuit of excellence and success.
Craig D. Martin, CCM and founder of Club Managers Group shared, “Club Managers Group created America’s Greatest Private Clubs program to recognize and reward those private clubs across America who routinely achieve the 5 Foundations of Excellence but go unrecognized for a variety of industry politics. Today we are pleased to recognize our Q1 list of well-qualified private clubs as some of America’s Greatest Private Clubs.”
“Each of these private clubs was personally visited, and meetings were held with the general manager, department heads, line staff and members. These private clubs were also rated on facility décor and maintenance.” Martin adds, “America’s Greatest Private Clubs award is focused on creating an equitable recognition program for clubs to be evaluated based solely on their merits.”
America’s Greatest Private Club evaluators consist of a volunteer panel of current and former private club general managers and other top Leaders from private clubs. The panel is provided with specific criteria, rating parameters and a detailed evaluation form to aid in the assessment process. These ratings are used to compare qualifying private clubs against their regional peers to create a fair analysis and rating platform focused solely on the 5 Foundations of Excellence.
To request consideration and evaluation to be named one of America’s Greatest Private Clubs, please visit Club Managers Group.
About Club Managers Group
Club Managers Group (CMG), formerly known as Club Leaders Group, brings extensive industry knowledge, remarkable insight, and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver sustainable results and success to country clubs and resorts around the world. Craig Martin, CCM has spent the past six years cultivating strategic partners to expand CMG’s consulting services and has grown his firm into a nationally recognized consulting firm having performed full-scale national executive searches at many private clubs and resorts. Prior to starting his firm, he served as Chief Operating Officer & General Manager at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida from 2007 until late 2019. Prior to St. Andrews, Martin was Vice President, Private Clubs at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company where he was responsible for the development of new residential branded private clubs. Craig held executive leadership positions at The Club at Admirals Cove, The Boca Raton Resort & Club, Old Marsh Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, Gaylord Hotels, Callaway Gardens Resort as well as The Greenbrier. He is a distinguished club industry leader with over 40 plus years of hospitality experience. His professional background includes several world-class five-star resorts, hotels, private clubs, residential developments, and real estate projects.
