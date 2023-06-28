Verbal Beginnings Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ):
ABA Provider one of the first to be accredited pursuant to ACQ’s new Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0
We are thrilled to have participated in the ACQ review process as a way to assess and measure our performance. This in turn allowed us to continue to improve on the work that we do...”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is pleased to announce the following locations operated by Verbal Beginnings, LLC have been awarded a full 2-year accreditation pursuant to ACQ’s new Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0:
— Diana Wolf, co-CEO of Verbal Beginnings
• Verbal Beginnings Center
• Social Beginnings by Verbal Beginnings
• Verbal Beginnings In-home: Maryland
• Verbal Beginnings In-home: Virginia
• Verbal Beginnings In-home: Pennsylvania
These newly accredited locations offer applied behavior analysis (ABA) healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
“After an exhaustive evaluation process which includes a desktop review, leadership interviews, clinical observations and satisfaction surveys for both patients and staff, ACQ’s Accreditation Committee determined that Verbal Beginnings locations met our Standards,” notes Erick Dubuque, ACQ’s Director. “ACQ’s accreditation review process incorporates a broad range business, clinical and quality improvement activities to promote best-practices and evidence-based pathways.”
“We are thrilled to have participated in the ACQ review process as a way to assess and measure our performance. This in turn allowed us to continue to improve on the work that we do at Verbal Beginnings,” states Diana Wolf, co-CEO. “The ACQ accreditation process was meaningful and provided new opportunities to run a well-balanced organization that promotes quality-based services,” added Nick Chappell, co-CEO.
Verbal Beginnings is an Autism Service Provider founded in 2011 by two Board Certified Behavior Analysts, Nick Chappell and Diana Wolf. Through its mission of “Changing Lives. One Child at a Time. One Professional at a Time,” Verbal Beginnings aims to drive culture and quality throughout the organization. Providing center-based, home-based, social skills groups, and feeding therapy, Verbal Beginnings’ multi-disciplinary team, works with children from the ages of 1 through 17.
ACQ continues to accept new applications for its 2-year accreditation from organizations offering applied behavior analysis (ABA) as a healthcare service to individuals with autism. To learn more about the Autism Commission on Quality, visit https://autismcommission.org.
###
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (https://autismcommission.org)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
Erick Dubuque
Autism Commission on Quality
+1 502-230-9020
edubuque@autismcommission.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn