Grant funds available for communities impacted by emerald ash borer

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received Emerald Ash Borer Reforestation funds through a grant with the USDA Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.

The Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants to be used to purchase and plant trees suitable to Iowa in counties impacted by emerald ash borer. A total of $75,000 in funds are available to state and local governments, schools and volunteer organizations, and service organizations in the 97 impacted counties.

Award recipients will be reimbursed $500 to $5,000 and are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match to purchase trees and materials from Iowa businesses. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street rights-of-way, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries, and trails (DNR lands are not eligible).

The fall application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on August 23, 2023.

