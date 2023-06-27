Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championships

More than 300 athletes from 37 Iowa teams participated in the 2023 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Skeet Championships held June 22-25 at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.

The Pella Christian Eagles took home first place Women’s Individual and also the top Varsity Skeet Squad honors, while the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports took home Men’s first place Individual. Find a complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/ nationals/3722.

Men’s Varsity Individual Skeet

Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars John Boender, PC Eagles Spencer Block, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Robert Curtis, Pleasant Valley Carson Abrams, PC Eagles Treyton Van Wyk, PC Eagles

Women’s Varsity Individual Skeet

Nikolle Kussatz, PC Eagles Makenna Six, PC Eagles Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team Erin Mathes, Pella Shooters Club Rachel Boender, PC Eagles Jaden Rydl, Gilbert Clay Commanders

Skeet Varsity Squads

Pella Christian Eagles (Maroon Squad), 580 points Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 572 points Pella Christian Eagles (White Squad), 564 points Underwood Youth Trap Club, 560 points Indianola Youth Trap Team, 547 points

Iowa’s SCTP teams that participated in the State Championship are eligible to attend the SCTP National Championships held at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio, July 4-15.