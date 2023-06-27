ROAR Partners with RapidSOS to add 911-enabled buttons to its panic button solution for faster response to 911 calls
The ROAR Panic Button Solution now provides 911-emergency functionality in order to protect lone workers in an emergency situation.
People utilizing ROAR’s 911 Panic Button solution can send potentially life-saving emergency data directly to 911 through the RapidSOS Platform.
We are grateful for our partnership with RapidSOS—a partnership that will continue to help people in difficult or unsafe situations.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ● ROAR announces a partnership with RapidSOS and is now recognized as RapidSOS Ready.
— Yasmine Mustafa, ROAR CEO and Co-founder
● Through the partnership, people utilizing ROAR’s 911 Panic Button solution can send potentially life-saving emergency data directly to 911 through the RapidSOS Platform in an emergency.
ROAR, the leading panic button solution provider, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS to expand its panic button solutions with 911-enabled buttons to include emergency coverage to 911 personnel in an emergency. Built in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS’s intelligent safety platform securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps, and sensors directly to RapidSOS Safety Agents andmore than 15,000 911 and first responder agencies.
ROAR released the new functionality Monday at the HITEC Expo in Toronto.
With the partnership, companies utilizing the ROAR 911 Panic Buttons can help keep their at-risk employees and staff protected with wearable and static panic technology that summons help with one press of a button, and now can connect directly with 911 dispatchers in an emergency. This functionality was built to address feedback from customers looking to protect overnight or lone workers that may not be able to leverage ROAR’s existing buttons to summon nearby staff.
The ROAR 911 Panic Button leverages the company’s existing discreet personal wearable and static devices with the ability to escalate to emergency dispatch services. With the push of a button, 911-enabled ROAR panic buttons will send room-level location, address, phone number and entry instructions to RapidSOS’s call center to verify the event before escalating to local 911 dispatch to respond.
“Our goal is to help all people feel safe in their work environments,” said Yasmine Mustafa, ROAR CEO and Co-founder. “This technology allows people to access support quickly and easily in a panic situation, or in an emergency situation using the 911-enabled solution. We are grateful for our partnership with RapidSOS—a partnership that will continue to help people in difficult or unsafe situations.”
Beyond location information, RapidSOS also supports sharing emergency intelligence data to increase the amount of data first responders can obtain during a call. This empowers faster and more effective emergency response and provides first responders with the critical information they need to protect lives.
According to RapidSOS Chief Revenue Officer, Indranil Chatterjee, “We’re united in our commitment to empowering safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide. Together with our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, we’re providing people with an added layer of safety and security, and we’re supporting our heroic first responders across 165 million emergencies annually.”
With this partnership launch, ROAR 911 Panic Button will be recognized as RapidSOS Ready – allowing critical data to be sent directly to 911 agencies in an emergency through the RapidSOS Platform.
About ROAR
ROAR’s mission is to empower people through technology to help create safer organizations. Its unique panic button technology solutions provide continuous coverage, even in dead-spot areas. Because the solution works independently of the facilities network, it is always on to ensure staff has a lifeline when they need it most. ROAR is the choice of major hotel chains and healthcare providers because of its redundancies, ease of use, effortless implementation, and hassle-free maintenance. Now RapidSOS Ready, ROAR users can now also contact 911 dispatchers directly in the case of an emergency. Visit www.roarforgood.com.
About RapidSOS, Inc.
In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to RapidSOS Safety Agents, 911 and first responders. To learn more about ROAR’s technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.
