Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement on passing of former State Sen. Carroll Leavell

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday issued a statement following the passing of former Senator Carroll Leavell, who represented southeast New Mexico in the Legislature from 1997 to 2018.

“Sen. Leavell was a staunch advocate for the communities of southeastern New Mexico, including Eddy and Lea counties. He passed legislation responsible for bolstering health care and public safety in his district and was an integral part of securing funding to repair the Carlsbad Brine Well.

Our state is a better place because of his 20-plus years of service in the Legislature and his willingness to work across the aisle to find solutions in the best interest of the people of New Mexico.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”