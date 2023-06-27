Governor DeSantis Signs Seven Bills and Vetoes Two Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/HB 27 – Judgment Liens
CS/HB 1301 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of Minor Children
CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings
CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims
CS/SB 164 – Controlled Substance Testing
CS/SB 210 – Substance Abuse Services
CS/CS/SB 1676 – Hemp
To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
The Governor vetoed the following bills today:
CS/HB 605 – Expunction of Criminal History Records
CS/SB 1478 – Criminal Sentencing
To view the veto transmittal letters, click here and here.
