Governor DeSantis Signs Seven Bills and Vetoes Two Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/HB 27 – Judgment Liens

CS/HB 1301 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of Minor Children

CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings

CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims

CS/SB 164 – Controlled Substance Testing

CS/SB 210 – Substance Abuse Services

CS/CS/SB 1676 – Hemp

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

The Governor vetoed the following bills today:

 

CS/HB 605 – Expunction of Criminal History Records

CS/SB 1478 – Criminal Sentencing

 

 

To view the veto transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

###

