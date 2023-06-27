Governor DeSantis Signs Seven Bills and Vetoes Two Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 27 – Judgment Liens

CS/HB 1301 – Parenting and Time-Sharing of Minor Children

CS/HB 1571 – Juvenile Court Proceedings

CS/HB 1577 – Crime Victim Compensation Claims

CS/SB 164 – Controlled Substance Testing

CS/SB 210 – Substance Abuse Services

CS/CS/SB 1676 – Hemp

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

The Governor vetoed the following bills today:

CS/HB 605 – Expunction of Criminal History Records

CS/SB 1478 – Criminal Sentencing

To view the veto transmittal letters, click here and here.

