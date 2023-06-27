Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces State Offices Will Be Closed on July 3rd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on July 3rd.

“I am proud to recognize our state employees for their service to Floridians,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Following an historic legislative session, where we enshrined medical freedom, secured school choice expansion, and provided the largest tax cut package in Florida history, I hope our hard working state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Freedom Summer in Florida with their loved ones.”

Office closures on July 3rd are in addition to regular office closures on July 4th commemorating Independence Day.

 

