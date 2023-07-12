Amplify Customer Activation to Drive Strategic Growth
Webinar August 9: Tap into Revolutionary Ways to Attract and Retain New Patients
Patient acquisition strategies that are siloed from operations and provider engagement create a perfect storm for customer dissatisfaction and provider dis-engagement.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving strategic growth and sustainable financial health require healthcare organizations to identify, engage and activate qualified, high-lifetime value consumers. Too often, this mission-critical strategy is siloed from operations and provider engagement, creating a perfect storm for customer dissatisfaction, physician disengagement, market-share erosion, and revenue loss.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
On August 9th at 11:00 am Central Time, experts in rapid-impact strategic growth will demonstrate a new approach that works by aligning and seamlessly implementing:
- Consumer demand insights and journey mapping
- Access and capacity improvement
- Effective physician alignment
- Robust physician liaison outreach
- Customer activation strategies
Panelists include:
- Jon Barlow, Vice President, Patient Activation and Consumer Innovation, Sg2
- Adrian Lawrence, Chief Technology Officer, ShareMD Connect
- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Attendees will:
- Understand why marketplace disruption makes consumer access to a seamless experience an urgent priority for healthcare organizations, regardless of delivery model and payer mix
- See the shocking data-driven proof that is available about access to your key service lines and how you stack up against your competition
- Learn how to align stakeholders to enable faster service, specialized, human-centric support and friction-free access for more people, not just to the most privileged
Healthcare Leadership Resources
Tiller-Hewitt’s wealth of case studies, webinars and podcasts feature senior leaders who bring strategic growth solutions and case studies to life. They focus on practical ways to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with physicians, communities, payers and even competitors.
Through Tiller-Hewitt’s leadership resources, the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience on a full spectrum of topics.
LATEST CASE STUDIES
Bottomline results matter. These case studies and articles demonstrate why CEO’s make Tiller-Hewitt their first call to help them solve their toughest barriers to growth and rapidly deliver strategic results.
-Lake Charles Memorial Health System: Partnership Rapidly Generates $24.3 Million in Net Revenue Growth
-Archbold Medical Center: Strategic Growth Readiness Assessment Tees Up $122
Revenue Growth
-CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System: Best-In-Class Physician Integration Sparks Improved Retention and Performance
-Leadership Insights Article: How to Turn Healthcare Disruption into Growth
2023 LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
Senior leaders focus on practical ways to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth:
Registration Open
- August 9, 2023 - Amplify Your Customer Activation Strategy
Revolutionize How You Strategically Attract & Retain New Patients
- September 13, 2023 - The Power of Data to Drive Strategic Growth
Finding & Using the Right Data to Drive the Right Decisions
Replays Available to Download
- March 15, 2023 -The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
How Near-Term Solutions Fund a Sustainable Future
- April 25, 2023 - Stop Admiring Your Problems & Start Growing
How to Strategically Overcome Access, Capacity & Resource Challenges
- May 10, 2023 - Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth Imperative
How to Achieve Radical Success with a Singular Focus
Download 2022 Webinar Replays
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
Experienced leaders engage in candid conversations with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and the awesome lessons learned while leading organizations.
Recent 2023 Podcasts:
- How to Avoid The Death of Your Organization
- Transparency, Honesty, and The Value of Your Team
- Leadership Blindspots & Do-Overs: Your Guide to Improving Any Relationship
- The Power of Leadership Influence: 30-Seconds to Change a Career Trajectory
See the full Leadership Lens Podcast Library
Featured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:
- Amy Ballance, Director, Former Vice President, Business Development and Strategy HSHS Illinois Division
- Charles Callahan, PhD, FACHE, President of Memorial Health Hospital Group and President and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Christina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health Service
- Jim Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical Center
- Darcy Craven, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical Center
- The late Mike Finley, MD, Chief Medical Officer, System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS Health
- Michael Frisina, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Frisina Group and The Center for Influential Leadership
- Kim Grant, Pediatric Growth Strategist and Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Devon Hyde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health System
- Chris Klay, President and Chief Executive Officer of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Karen Kleinman, Practice Director and Family Integration Coordinator, Memorial Medical Group
- Brittany Lawson, Vice President of Operations, HCA
- Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health System
- William Mahoney, President of Cox Medical Center Branson and Senior Vice President of Community Hospital Group
- Greg McFarland, Chief Operating Officer, Hillcrest Medical Center
- Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer of Ms.Medicine
- David Miller, FACHE, Founding Partner of HSG Advisors
- Michelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Frank Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Operations of Trinity Health - St. Joseph Oakland
- L. Carol Scott PhD, TEDx Speaker, International Best-Selling Author, Coach, Trainer, and Keynoter.
- Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
- Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
