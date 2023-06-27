Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,420 in the last 365 days.

Press conference with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

SWEDEN, June 27 - Time:
Place: Visby – Journalists who have registered in advance can attend in person at the St Nicolai Ruin.

Advance registration by 14.30 on Monday 27 June via email to Erica Tendal Kanold (see press contact below). Please give your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach a copy of your press credentials. Entry from 16.15 (30 minutes before the press conference begins). Attendance is subject to available space. There will be an opportunity to put questions to Mr Billström and Mr Cleverly at the press conference.

You just read:

Press conference with Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more