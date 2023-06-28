Silicon Valley Collaborative Divorce Professionals Guest on The Respectful Divorce Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce professionals from the Collaborative Practice Silicon Valley group were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce Podcast that dropped this week on SoundCloud. On the podcast, Nancy Ross, John Duffy and George Richardson shared how each of their practice areas help families work through challenges during a divorce and how Collaborative Divorce has changed in recent years.
“As time goes on, attorneys, financial professionals and mental health specialists continue to work more closely as a team so that clients feel supported throughout the entire divorce process,” Nancy Ross said. “For example, as a child specialist, I give children a voice and protect their best interests during a divorce. Our job as Collaborative Divorce professionals is to provide expertise in our practice areas and reduce conflict during the divorce process.”
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where couples work with a team of lawyers, divorce coaches, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial neutrals to craft their own divorce agreements. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker.
Nancy Ross is a mental health professional, divorce coach, child specialist, mediator and Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She is a co-founder of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals, a California Collaborative Practice Eureka Award recipient and the author of “Divorce: A Problem to be Solved; Not a Battle to be Fought.”
John Duffy is a financial professional and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. He helps couples and their attorneys understand how financial decisions will impact the client’s financial future. He has extensive experience in financial planning, accounting and lifestyle analysis.
George Richardson is a Collaborative Divorce attorney. He has been a certified family law specialist since 1996 and is a pioneer in Collaborative Practice. He is a founder and former President of Collaborative Practice California and Collaborative Practice Silicon Valley.
Collaborative Practice Silicon Valley is a group of attorneys, financial professionals, communication coaches and mental health specialists who are highly trained in mediation and Collaborative Divorce practices. For more information, please visit nocourt.org.
The Respectful Divorce Podcast explores divorce options and provides advice from divorce professionals. Listen to The Respectful Divorce Podcast on SoundCloud now.
