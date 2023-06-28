Insights Marketing Powers Daydream Weekend 2023 for the Culture in New Orleans

Insights Marketing Founder Keshia Walker

Award-winning agency curates series of events during historical Ess4nce of July weekend

Our agency prides itself on curating culturally relevant events that connect with the urban professional demographic that looks forward to attending the weekend every year,” — Keshia Walker

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insights Marketing will host four events for the culture during the historic 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans June 30 - July 1, 2023. The weekend is infamously regarded as opportunity to celebrate African American culture in New Orleans and Insights Marketing continues to be a staple contributor in events that serve the audience. “This weekend is one of our favorites to plan events for because it’s truly an opportunity to celebrate all things unapologetically Black. Our agency prides itself on curating culturally relevant events that connect with the urban professional demographic that looks forward to attending the weekend every year,” says Keshia Walker, President of Insights Marketing.

Insights will host the following events during the four-day festival:

WHAT: HBCU Alumni Mixer: Welcome to NOLA day party

Former NFL player turned sportscaster and podcaster Shannon Sharpe hosts this celebratory day party curated specifically for HBCU alum! Whether you are a CAU Tiger, an HU bison or anything in between, you are invited to join the cool kids to get you properly acclimated to the weekend’s festivities.

WHO: Shannon Sharpe

WHEN: Friday, June 30th, 3P - 9P

WHERE: Da Empire, 2222 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70119

For more information contact: ESS4NCEOFJULY.COM



WHAT: Fresh Affair: 90’s Remix

Reminisce on the good old days with the best R&B and Hip Hop as the soundtrack for this 90’s inspired party featuring two of the hottest deejays in the country. There isn’t a better way to kick off your Ess4nce weekend celebration.

WHO: PNUT (ATL) + MARK DA SPOT (LA)

WHEN: Friday, June 30th, 10P - 2A

WHERE: Fulton Alley, 600 Fulton St, New Orleans, LA

For more information contact: ESS4NCEOFJULY.COM



WHAT: Women En Blanc Honors Brunch

Ticketed luncheon celebrating specific Women of Color who continue to embody the definition of Black Excellence in various industries including entertainment, technology, beauty and more. (Guests are encouraged to dress in a chic interpretation of ALL WHITE)

WHO: Honoring Christine Franklin, Z Luxe Studios, Nikema Williams, Congresswoman of Georgia’s 5th district, Falyn Ferrell, Campaign & Chair of the Feed the Soul Foundation and founder of Black Restaurant Week, Latasha Gillespie, Head of Purpose & Partnerships at Sundial Brands, Simone Jordan, Global Head of DE&I Sony Interactive Entertainment Tiffany Johnson, Amazon Studios Head of Diversity Latasha Gillespie and a Special Champion Tribute honoring (posthumously) Candace Waterman, President and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)

WHEN: Saturday, July 1st, 11:30: A - 1:30 P

WHERE: Reverie, 2224 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA

For more information contact: www.womenenblanchonors.com

WHAT: An All-White Affair: 50 Years of Hip Hop LIVE Salute

Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip hop with hip hop legend Slick Rick and Hip Hop’s favorite veejay Tigger. Sponsored by Smirnoff, this ALL-WHITE party is guaranteed to be one of the hottest parties during the weekend. (Guests are encouraged to dress in a grown and sexy, sophisticated interpretation of ALL WHITE)

WHO: Slick Rick, Tigger

WHEN: Saturday, July 1st, 3P - 9:30 P

WHERE: Metropolitan Nightclub, 310 Andrew Higgins, New Orleans 70130

For more information contact: ESS4NCEOFJULY.COM

For media/VIP credentials please RSVP to christal@enchantedrpr.net

(All media in attendance will be requested to submit a coverage plan)

About Insights Marketing:

Insights Marketing is a double minority owned, WBE, MBE, NGLCC Friends Alliance certified award winning, global marketing and promotions agency. Insights specializes in celebrity sourcing, branding, experiential marketing, and event production.

