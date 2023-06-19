Shea Moisture and Insights Marketing will host the 4th annual Women En Blanc Honors Brunch during Festival weekend

Insights Marketing Founder Keshia Walker

Award-winning marketing agency honors female leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Public Policy, Beauty and more

I believe one’s inner beauty is the silhouette of their truth. The women being honored have built beautiful examples; blazing pathways for those women coming behind them.” — Christine Franklin

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning agency, Insights Marketing announces hosting the 4th annual Women En Blanc Honors brunch during Festival weekend on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Reverie located at 2224 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA. Juneteenth presents an opportunity to highlight Black Excellence across the country, but when the focus is the economic and social contributions of women; the fourth of July weekend in New Orleans has historically reserved as a unique opportunity to celebrate women of color on a national level. Keshia Walker, founder and CEO of award-winning Insights Marketing says the weekend is unlike any other time of the year. “Our Juneteenth announcement today is the date for our annual celebration for Women of Color. We chose to host our Women En Blanc Honors Brunch during Festival weekend because it is the one weekend of the year that every aspect of the Black woman is celebrated. The impact this weekend has on the culture is long-lasting and provides a perfect backdrop to honor exemplary women making a difference in their communities. This brunch celebrates our best and brightest and this year promises to be an even bigger celebration than years past,” Walker says proudly.

Sponsorship partners Shea Moisture, Smirnoff, Sysco and Accenture have joined Insights for an exclusive invite only brunch celebration to highlight seven women with exemplary reputations in business, leadership, community and thought leadership. The 2023 honorees include: Owner Z Luxe Studios Christine Franklin, Congresswoman of Georgia’s 5th district Nikema Williams, Co-Founder of Black Restaurant Weeks Campaign & Chair of the Feed the Soul Foundation Falayn Ferrell, Amazon Studios Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Latasha Gillespie, Head of Purpose & Partnerships at Sundial Brands, Simone Jordan, Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Sony Interactive Entertainment Tiffany Johnson, and a Special Champion Tribute honoring (posthumously) Candace Waterman, President and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP).

Honoree Christine Franklin believes her success in the beauty industry allows her significant access to the women in her community both personally and professionally. “I believe one’s inner beauty is the silhouette of their truth,” she shares. “The women being honored have gone above and beyond in their fields and have built beautiful examples; blazing pathways for those women coming behind them.”

Women En Blanc guests are encouraged to dress in all-white and will be serenaded by SLAYED Melodies Female Band along with several other surprises including celebrity guests and influencers. The brunch will be held at Reverie located at 2224 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA.

