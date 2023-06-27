Top 10 outstanding digital firms to be announced

HÀ NỘI - The Top 10 outstanding digital technology firms in Việt Nam 2023 will be officially introduced at an award ceremony later this year.

This information was released at a press meeting held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (Vinasa), aims to honour businesses in the ICT industry as well as introduce them to partners and customers both inside and outside the country.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Giang, VINASA’s Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary, said after 10 years, the award had not only selected and introduced prestigious and excellent businesses and brands to the market but also contributed to gathering the leading enterprises, shaping and leading the IT market in Việt Nam. Thereby, it would form a full and capable market that takes the responsibility of pioneering digital transformation not only in Việt Nam, but also in the international market.

The organising board will receive the applications by July 28, 2023. They said the top 10 firms this year would be selected in 25 fields, divided into six groups, including traditional fields of the IT industry (digital transformation platform, export of IT software and services, digital transformation services and solutions, IT services and solutions, production and distribution of ICT equipment); priority areas for digital transformation (digital government, smart city, e-commerce, FinTech, EdTech, PropTech, HealthTech, AgriTech).

Especially, this year's programme will have two new fields, including "Top 10 pioneering enterprises in implementing digital technology" to honour businesses in all fields of the economy to promote investments in applying digital technology, research into core technologies, improve competitiveness, accelerate development; and "Top 10 digital transformation solution consulting enterprises" for businesses and organisations that have built up a team and capacity of digital transformation consulting for organisations and businesses.

Over the past 10 years, Việt Nam's IT market has grown tremendously. IT revenue in 2022 was US$148 billion, an increase of nearly four times, of which the software and IT services industry was about $13 billion, an increase of nearly five times. The current IT workforce is over 300,000 employees, an increase of nearly two times. Việt Nam already has more than 10 enterprises with more than 1,000 employees, and a large number of enterprises with 200-900 employees.

Giang said the demand for global transformation was still increasing. "When the global economy faces many fluctuations, challenges are opportunities for digital technology enterprises in general and Vietnamese digital firms in particular. Digital transformation has been quickly deployed by businesses and organisations to overcome difficulties and create competitive advantages." VNS