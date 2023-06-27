Maine Law to Reduce Robocalling and Help Preserve Single Area Code

June 27, 2023

Hallowell, Maine- A newly-passed Maine law is expected to help reduce the number of robocalls in Maine while also helping to extend the life of Maine's single area code. An Act to Preserve the 207 Area Code and Impede So-called Robocalling will require all voice service providers (VSPs) with numbering resources in the 207 area code to contribute to the states Maine Universal Service Fund (MUSF) and Maine Telecommunications Education Access Fund (MTEAF). These funds help support rural telecommunications services; relay services for the deaf, hard of hearing, late deafened or speech impaired; and the backbone of broadband services that connects all of Maines schools and libraries together. Currently some VSPs are failing to contribute to these funds. In addition to reducing the financial burden on other phone customers, the law is expected to reduce the number of VSPs buying up numbers to use for robocalls.

"Maine consumers and businesses are paying an unfair share of these costs and this law will allow the Commission to enforce the collection of fees from more providers using 207 numbering resources who should already be contributing," said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II.

A VSP could include wireless companies, cable voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) providers, traditional phone companies, competitive local phone companies, and other VoIP providers. VSPs have secured more than 3.5 million numbers in service in the 207 area code, but a Commission review found that only about 1.5 million contribute to these funds.

Maine, like other states, continues to see a growing demand for numbering resources and the Commission has worked hard to extend the life of Maines single area code in recent years.

This law is expected to help complement efforts by state and federal law enforcement officials working diligently to crack down on robocalling. Commission Staff are participating in an informal working group with a coalition of State Attorneys General on robocalling issues.

LD 396, An Act to Preserve the 207 Area Code and Impede So-called Robocalling was signed into law by Governor Janet Mills and will take effect 90 days after the 131st Maine Legislature, First Special Session, adjourns.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping to achieve reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

CONTACT: Harry Lanphear, Administrative Director CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: harry.lanphear@maine.gov