Low Employment Across Commonwealth Triggers Statutory Change in Unemployment Insurance Maximum Benefit Week Allotment 

Boston, MA — Recent estimates from the United States Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the 12-month average local unemployment rate in each of the Commonwealth’s eight designated Metropolitan Areas is now at or below 5.1%. As a result, M.G.L. Chapter 151A outlines that the maximum unemployment benefit period for new claimants automatically adjusts from 30 weeks to 26 weeks. This automatic benefit adjustment occurred previously in March 2019.

The adjusted benefit period will apply only to new unemployment claims filed on or after July 2, 2023. Claimants who have filed claims for unemployment benefits prior to July 2, 2023, will remain eligible to receive up to the 30-week maximum benefit that was in effect at the time they filed their claim.

The Massachusetts Unemployment Insurance statute, G.L. c. 151A, provides for automatic adjustment of the maximum unemployment benefit period when employment statistics reflect this exceptionally strong condition. Section 30 of Chapter 151A provides that if the 12-month average unemployment rate for each of the Commonwealth’s designated Metropolitan Areas is equal to or below 5.1%, the maximum allowable benefit period for newly filed unemployment claims will adjust from 30 weeks to 26 weeks.

The statute requires measurement of average local unemployment rates and an upward re-adjustment of the maximum benefit period if the condition of the labor market declines. The maximum benefit period that a claimant may receive would return to up to 30 weeks if, in any month during an individual’s benefit year, the unemployment rate in any one of the Commonwealth’s measured metropolitan statistical areas rises above the 5.1% threshold.

The full text of statute G.L. c. 151A, § 30(a) can be viewed here.

More information on the adjustment, including a Frequently Asked Questions document published by the Department of Unemployment Assistance in multiple languages, can be found on its website here.

###