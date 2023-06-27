Patented Energy Saving Technology There are 156,000 Full Service Restaurant in USA, Seeking Capital to Build Prototype

Pre-Heats, hot water, about 7degrees and cools 18 degrees kitchen air, depending on hot water usage. Powered by water pressure of restaurant.

Geo-Chiller operates every time you use Hot water, Cools the kitchen air around 18 degrees / pre-heats the hot water 7 degrees.

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - Introducing: The Geo-Chiller, which saves on natural gas in full-service restaurants. We have put the unit in a restaurant, in the past. We can pre-heat the hot water 7 degrees, and cool the kitchen air, about 18 degrees, in a hot kitchen, we used a 1/4 HP motor.

When we used a motor as our fan, we discovered that it cost too much energy to operate our system. The KW/hrs., was too great for the system, therefore we decided to eliminate the motor and capture the energy, in the flow of water, we will use a Pelton Wheel fan, to power our system.

The Pelton Wheel, only uses a portion of the tap water, the rest is available for other hot water needs, this is made possible with a couple of vales and plumbing retrofit (preset Ratio). The Hydro turbine unit would have to be made for potable water requirements. Whatever Rpm or torque is achieved we can use a gearbox for the fan, so we can replace the electric motor. The system would be extremely energy efficient.

The Patent was issued May 17th, 2022, and the claims are very strong and broad, that covers this system. Currently we are Offering Equity in the patent, we are seeking a Business Partner, to develop the Geo-Chiller. US. Patent 11,333,374 B2 / for information please contact us:

Sincerely

Bob Biancardi / CEO

Applied Scientific Research Inc

Patented GEO- CHILLER tm.