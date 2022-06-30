Patented Energy Saver Full Service Restaurants Kitchen Cooling and Pre Heats Hot Water Seeking Capital:

Pre-Heats, hot water, about 10 degrees and cools kitchen air, depending on hot water usage. Powered by water pressure of restaurant.

Geo-Chiller is a self-contain system that operates every time you use Hot water, Cools the kitchen air around 10 degrees / pre-heats the hot water 10 degrees.

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing: The Geo-Chiller, which saves on natural gas in full-service restaurants. We have put the unit in a restaurant, in the past. We can pre-heat the hot water 10 degrees, and cool the kitchen air, about 10 degrees, in a hot kitchen, we used a 1/4 HP motor.

When we used a motor as our fan, we discovered that it cost too much energy to operate our system. The KW/hrs., was too great for the system, therefore we decided to eliminate the motor and capture the energy, in the flow of water, we will use a Hydro turbine fan, to power our system.

See below calculation:

(Energy available to do some work.)

dp: 50 psi = 3.447 bar = 344700 pa

flow: 12 Gpm = 0.757 liters/s = 0.757E-3 m^3/s

Water power = flow x dp = 0.757E-3 x 344700 = 261 W

There is nothing on the market, that captures this energy, therefore a custom design is required. The system is in series with the cold-water supply line of the hot water tank. (Every time the hot water is used, the system is activated)

The fluid pressure drop is a concern. The heat exchanger = .6psi. We could design a Hydro fan with 6psi pressure drop or less, this would be expectable considering 50 psi or greater are used around the country.

The Hydro turbine unit would have to be made for potable water requirements. Whatever Rpm or torque is achieved we can use a gearbox for the fan, so we can replace the electric motor. The system would be extremely energy efficient.

The Patent was issued May 17th, 2022, and the claims are very strong and broad, that covers this system. Currently we are Offering Equity in the patent, we are seeking a Business Partner, to develop the Geo-Chiller. US. Patent 11,333,374 B2 / for information please contact us:



Sincerely

Bob Biancardi / CEO

Applied Scientific Research Inc