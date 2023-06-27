Maryland State Board of Education and Department of Education Unveil Complete Strategic Plan with the Release of Phase 3

June 27, 2023

Maryland State Board of Education and Department of Education Unveil Complete Strategic Plan with the Release of Phase 3

State Board Adopts Complete Strategic Plan: Maryland Transforms; Phase 3 of

the Plan Identifies Flagship Programs, Initiatives, and Strategies to Fulfill

Blueprint’s Promise to Transform Education in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (June 27, 2023) – Committed to providing an excellent and equitable educational experience for every student in Maryland, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) today released Phase 3, the final component of the Strategic Plan: Maryland Transforms. Upon the release, the Maryland State Board of Education (SBOE) adopted the complete Strategic Plan, which anchors the vision, mission, values, priorities, enablers, goals, and strategies to realize the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future promise of an excellent and equitable education for every child.

Informed by innovative and unprecedented stakeholder engagement across Maryland, Phase 3 identifies flagship strategies, initiatives, and programs which will support the concrete work that needs to be completed to achieve the goals developed in Phases 1 and 2. Multiple and meaningful engagement strategies were used across the state including surveys, roundtables, data walks, and strategic planning charettes. This broad spectrum of engagement was designed to provoke deep conversations with education experts, practitioners, and decision makers from early childhood to K-12 education as well as from students, families, the business community, and institutions of higher education about the vision for the future of Maryland education and actions that need to be taken.

“A transformation that is as monumental as the Blueprint takes commitment and participation from the entire community, and we are grateful to have had so many partners engaged and present through each phase of the Strategic Plan,” said Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence C. Crawford. “The Strategic Plan will set the critical foundation necessary for the Blueprint which is why we took great care and consideration through each phase. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Maryland’s education system and we have to get it right.”

In collaboration with stakeholders, MSDE has been tasked with implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, but simply being in compliance with the standards set by the Blueprint is not enough. The Strategic Plan sets a clear and descriptive roadmap to go above and beyond the baseline requirements of the Blueprint. MSDE aims to set a national standard for transformational education to address opportunity and achievement gaps so that every child has equitable access to a world-class education, especially those who have been historically underserved. Setting that national standard starts with the Strategic Plan.

“Successful organizations use a strategic planning process, and we must be successful,” says State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “The pandemic has laid bare and exacerbated the disparities in opportunity and achievement that persisted prior to it. A return to normal is not good enough. We must boldly implement evidence-based strategies at scale to ensure that we are accountable and relentless in our efforts to transform education in Maryland. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

The SBOE and MSDE have been working collaboratively and transparently with the educators, families, local education agencies, institutions of higher education, employers, and other key stakeholders across the State to ensure successful educational outcomes for all students. This persistent engagement with the community throughout all three phases of the Strategic Plan ensures that all stakeholders are part of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

The Strategic Plan will provide the direction and leadership to accelerate student achievement, narrow opportunity and achievement gaps, and ensure all students reach their full potential.

This significant work is described in a comprehensive guidebook and report. To access the complete Strategic Plan and Engagement Report, please visit: strategicplan.marylandpublicschools.org.

