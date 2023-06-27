MDC purchasing tree seed from landowners for select species

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

In southwest Missouri, people can bring their seed to MDC’s Southwest Regional Office at 2630 N. Mayfair from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday through Nov. 10. The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree, so it would be best to call ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed that is being brought in.

The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs. People in southwest Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC Forester Paul Johnson at 417-895-6881, ext. 1631 or at Paul.Johnson@mdc.mo.gov. People can also get information from George O. White Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.Fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.

Here is tree seed the nursery is currently requesting and (all prices are per pound):