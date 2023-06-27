Silver Alert-Phoenix PD- Genesis Martinez

Silver Alert Activation
A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Phoenix Police Department is looking for Genesis Martinez. A 28 year old female. She was last seen on foot in the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix. She was last seen wearing a multi color blouse, shorts and black slippers. She has a cognitive delay and may not be able to communicate. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 911.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.