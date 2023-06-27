Silver Alert-Phoenix PD- Genesis Martinez

Silver Alert Activation A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Phoenix Police Department is looking for Genesis Martinez. A 28 year old female. She was last seen on foot in the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix. She was last seen wearing a multi color blouse, shorts and black slippers. She has a cognitive delay and may not be able to communicate. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 911.