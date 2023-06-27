Averitt Express expanding Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Averitt Express, a freight transportation and supply chain service provider, today announced it expanded its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $4.58 million investment will create 12 new jobs.

Originally established in 1971 in Livingston, Tennessee, Averitt is one of the nation’s leading freight transportation providers, handling shipments globally. In 2012, Averitt opened its first hybrid facility in Charleston County offering cross-dock and warehouse space. This service center is a critically important location that supports the company’s less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload distribution network, providing shippers with efficient and timely services.

Located at 7749 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, Averitt Express added 35,000 square feet of warehousing space to its current facility and additional on-site parking and fuel tanks. The expansion enhances the company’s ability to accommodate increased customer demand and support the growing volume of cargo moving in and out of the Port of Charleston.

Operations are already online; individuals interested in joining the Averitt Express team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are excited to grow our presence in one of the nation’s most strategic logistics hubs. From supporting the local shipping needs of our customers in Charleston County to the global supply chain needs of those across the country and around the world, our team is dedicated to ensuring that our customers and local communities succeed and grow.” -Averitt Express Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Barry Blakely

“Congratulations to Averitt Express on their expansion in Charleston County. It is great to see companies working to advance the state’s supply chain framework and providing increased services to our distribution network.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has the distribution and logistics infrastructure to help support Averitt Express’ expansive, supply chain services. We congratulate Averitt Express and look forward to the impact of their expansion in the Charleston County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Averitt Express’s expansion will undoubtedly create new opportunities for employment, stimulate economic development and strengthen our local supply chain. We look forward to the continued collaboration between Averitt Express and Charleston County, as we work together to build a brighter and more prosperous future for all.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS