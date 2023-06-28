Founders Legal® Welcomes New Associate Attorney, Melanie Lane, Strengthening Its Trademark and Litigation Teams

Melanie Lane, Founders Legal Associate Attorney, Trademark and Litigation Teams

Award-winning law graduate, Melanie Lane, joins Founders Legal, bringing strong credentials and a robust community service record to the tech-forward firm.

Melanie's passion for the law and her commitment to her community are a perfect embodiment of our core values. She brings added experience and strength to our litigation practice.” — Yuri Eliezer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Legal is delighted to announce the addition of Melanie Lane to our team. Melanie has come on board as an Associate Attorney, bolstering both our Trademark and Litigation departments.

A graduate from Pepperdine University’s respected Caruso School of Law, Melanie obtained her Juris Doctorate in 2022. Her academic achievements at Pepperdine culminated in her receiving the prestigious CALI Award, which recognized her as the top student in her International Business Transactions and International Commercial Arbitration courses. Prior to law school, Melanie was a proud student at the University of Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Marketing and a Certificate in Legal Studies.

Beyond her passion for law, Melanie is deeply committed to her community. She is an active member of Peachtree Christian Church, serving as Treasurer for her local chapter of the Christian Women’s Fellowship group. In addition, Melanie volunteers with the church's youth group and holds the role of deacon.

To learn more about Melanie, we invite you to visit her profile: https://founderslegal.com/practitioners/melanie-lane/

Yuri Eliezer, Managing Partner, shared his thoughts on Melanie's arrival: "Melanie's passion for the law and her commitment to her community are a perfect embodiment of our core values. She brings added experience and strength to our litigation practice. We are excited to serve yet another great asset to our client base.”

A significant milestone in Melanie's legal journey was her recent admission to practice in Georgia's highest court. She was sworn in at the Bar of the Supreme Court of Georgia on June 20th, 2023, supported by her colleagues Kennington Groff and Zach Eyster.

Kennington Groff, Intellectual Property Attorney, expressed her pride in Melanie's accomplishment: "We're privileged to have Melanie as part of the Founders Legal team. Her admission to the Supreme Court of Georgia is a significant achievement. Congratulations, Melanie!"

About Founders Legal®

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA that focuses exclusively on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities, Entertainment, Data Privacy, Advanced Technology Law. Founders Legal is composed of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. For more information about Founders Legal, visit www.FoundersLegal.com or call +1 (404) 537-3686.

Join the Founders Legal® Team!

Tech-forward, distributed law firm, Founders Legal® is actively seeking entrepreneurial attorneys who want to grow with us. We take pride in leveraging the latest legal technology to streamline processes and communication. Our commitment is to cultivate an environment that promotes mutual respect, equal opportunity, and fosters an inclusive and diverse team.

Learn more about our firm and current career opportunities: https://founderslegal.com/founders-legal-attorney-careers/