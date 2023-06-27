Apply today! Finance Coordinator (ETUCE)

About Education International

Education International (EI) is the world’s largest Global Union Federation. Through our 383 member organisations, we represent more than 32.5 million teachers and education support personnel in 178 countries and territories in a shared mission to achieve quality education for all.

ETUCE is the EI Regional Structure in the European region and represents education trade unions at all levels of education from early childhood education, primary education, secondary education, vocational education and training to higher education and research in 51 countries across Europe, i.e., more than 11 million teaching professionals. ETUCE is a European Social Partner recognised by the European Union institutions and the European Trade Union Federation for the education sector within the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC). The member organisations cover both EU and non-EU countries.

As a global organisation, we are committed to diversity and inclusion, and encourage candidates with diverse experiences and backgrounds to apply.

About the role

Reporting to the ETUCE Director and working under the general supervision of EI’ Sr Manager of Operations and of EI’s General Secretary, the Finance Coordinator (ETUCE), provides appropriate accounting services to ETUCE - EI’s European region, oversees its financial transactions, develops budgets, monitors payments and invoices and prepares financial reports, supports, and advises on staff payroll matters and oversees the financial aspects of projects granted by international institutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create and implement financial procedures and policies to support organizational goals and maximize operational efficiency

Keeping accurate accounts of the organisation’s income and expenditure, including funds relating to projects granted by international institutions

Providing data for, assisting in the creation, and planning of budget and monitoring its implementation

Managing the organisation’s fixed and current assets which includes the organisation’s relations with banks

Ensuring that financial records are kept up to date

Preparing the internal and external financial audits and assisting auditors

Implementing and updating internal financial control structures and procedures

Preparing provisional and annual financial management reports

Report on membership dues payments

Perform periodic financial analysis and ensure legal compliance

Prepare balance sheets and income statements

Assists colleagues in negotiating, and following-up on commercial and other contracts and agreements

Supporting the management of staff payrolls and staff insurance matters and maintaining contacts with insurance companies

Analysing the financial rules and procedures of applications for new projects submitted to international institutions as well as the organisations’s rights and duties emanating from grant agreements

Preparing budgets, progress and final financial reports for projects granted by international institutions, and evaluating the opportunity of issuing amendments

Keeping accurate accounts of the Foundation ETUCE-CSEE, ensuring that all legal obligations are respected and anticipating possible changes to statutes

Advising the European Director, and staff on matters related to above

Other related duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

Knowledge and Skills

In-depth knowledge of financial and accounting policies, regulations, procedures, systems, and software

Able to manage complex and competing demands

Able to provide independent judgment and initiative on financial and budgetary matters

Familiarity with HR processes, policies, and tools (Payroll and Group Insurances)

Excellent communication and analytical skills

Skilled in collaborating with teammates and external partners in a multicultural environment

Qualifications

Diploma or degree in Finance, Accounting, or equivalent

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role, preferably in a not-for-profit or trade union environment.

Sound English skills and fluency in French and/or Dutch. Knowledge of German, Spanish or Russian will be considered as an asset.

Working Hours

Full-time position.

Normal office hours apply from Monday to Friday, though some flexibility is desirable in recognition of the international nature of the organization. Work that falls outside normal hours during the week, and at the weekend may be expected. There may be a requirement to travel to attend meetings and functions.

Other Information

Salary and conditions of service are in accordance with the Education International collective agreement, which defines a competitive compensation and benefits package, commensurate with experience and based on pre-established salary ranges. This position is subject to Belgian fiscal regulations.

The post-holder will be based at the EI Head Office in Brussels.

The appointment will be made from an agreed date upon the completion of the selection and appointment process.

Note All EI staff are accountable to the General Secretary, either directly or through designated staff members. If the needs of the organisation so require, staff members may be requested to perform appropriate duties related to another position, either on a temporary or permanent basis, provided that these duties correspond to the level of their position and that their professional experience and training is adequate. Position descriptions are not definitive and may be adapted.

How to apply

Applications must include a resume (CV) and a cover letter outlining how the candidate meets the criteria for appointment set out above. All applications will be treated confidentially. Please address your application to the EI General Secretary and submit it to ([email protected]) by Friday 20th July 2023.

EI is committed to the principles of employment equity and to diversity in its workforce.

We thank all applicants for their interest in this opportunity.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.