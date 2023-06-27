Unified Home Remodeling Assisting Homeowners To Qualify For Enhanced Home Improvement Energy Tax Credits In 2023

Energy Star-rated double-hung windows

Enhanced Energy Tax Credits in 2023 for Window Replacement, Door Replacement, and Insulation Upgrades

Not only will you improve the energy efficiency of your property, but you will also benefit from the newly available tax credits. It's a smart investment that pays off in multiple ways” — Steven M. DiMare

BALDWIN, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Home Remodeling, a leading remodeling contractor in New York, is pleased to inform homeowners about the U.S. government's Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, offering tax credits for eligible upgrades.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides federal tax credits and deductions that empower Americans to make homes and buildings more energy-efficient to help reduce energy costs while reducing demand as we transition to cleaner energy sources.

With the newly updated residential energy tax credits effective as of 2023 and extending to the 2032 tax year, homeowners can now recoup more of the costs associated with upgrading their doors, windows, and insulation using qualifying products.

Unified has developed an informative resource to educate homeowners about the enhanced tax credits in 2023. Found on their website, this resource aims to provide homeowners with comprehensive information about the larger tax credits on home improvement projects, including how to choose products that qualify.

As a trusted authority in home improvement, Unified Home Remodeling is excited to share this information and help homeowners take advantage of these tax credits. By making energy-efficient upgrades, homeowners can enhance the comfort and aesthetics of their homes and contribute to a greener future.

"Upgrading your home with energy-efficient windows, doors, and insulation is a win-win situation," says Steven M. DiMare, Marketing Director of Unified Home Remodeling. "Not only will you improve the energy efficiency of your property, but you will also benefit from the newly available tax credits. It's a smart investment that pays off in multiple ways."

Energy Tax Credits in 2023 provide homeowners with an excellent opportunity to make substantial savings. By upgrading to energy-efficient windows, doors, insulation, and siding, homeowners can significantly reduce their energy consumption, resulting in lower utility bills and a reduced carbon footprint. Furthermore, the government's tax credits enable homeowners to recoup a portion of the upgrade costs, making these improvements even more financially attractive.

Unified Home Remodeling encourages New York homeowners to seize this opportunity and take advantage of the 2023 Home Improvement Tax Credits. By upgrading their doors, windows, and insulation, homeowners can enjoy increased energy efficiency, improved comfort, and potential savings on their taxes.

About Unified Home Remodeling:

Unified Home Remodeling is a leading remodeling contractor in New York, specializing in a wide range of home improvement services. With over 30 years of experience, 300,000 completed projects, and a 99.6% customer satisfaction rating, Unified Home Remodeling is committed to providing exceptional craftsmanship, quality products, and outstanding customer service. For more information, please visit www.unifiedhomeremodeling.com.