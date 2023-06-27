FEMA Specialists to Offer Rebuilding Tips in McClain County

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA Hazard Mitigation Outreach Specialists will be available at Ace Hardware and Garden Center in Blanchard and Rock Hollow Garden & Hardware in Newcastle to offer information to Oklahomans with damage from the April 19-20 tornadoes, straight-line winds and severe storms.

Hazard mitigation outreach specialists will be on hand to answer questions about rebuilding after a disaster and protecting your home from future disaster-related damage. Some of the topics include clean up, selecting a contractor and ways to reduce risks from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors and no appointment is needed.

Mitigation Specialists are currently available through July 8 will be at the home improvement stores:

Ace Hardware and Garden Center

987 E. Veterans Memorial Highway

Blanchard, OK 73080

Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Monday, June 26 through July 8, Mitigation Specialists will be at the

Rock Hollow Garden & Hardware

3009 By Pass Road

Newcastle, OK 73065

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mitigation Specialists will also have an information tent at the Blanchard Independence Celebration on Monday, July 3.

Blanchard Independence Celebration

10th and Highway 62

Blanchard, OK 73010

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Those who cannot visit in person may call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 to speak to a hazard mitigation outreach specialist, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All calls will be returned within one business day. Information is also available by emailing questions to FEMA-OKMit@fema.dhs.gov or by visiting FEMA’s Oklahoma Mitigation home page at https://fema.connectsolutions.com/okmit

For questions or updates about a FEMA assistance application, please call the Helpline at 800-621-3362 to speak to a FEMA individual assistance specialist. Hazard mitigation outreach specialists offer general rebuilding tips and will not be able to discuss specific details of individual assistance cases.