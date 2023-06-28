Community Legal Services Honored as Cy Pres Award Recipient for Exemplary Legal Advocacy
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Legal Services (CLS) recently received a cy pres award for more than $138,000 as a result of undistributed funds from a class action lawsuit concerning tenants' rights. Ft. Lauderdale attorney Robert W. Murphy, Orlando Attorney David Abrams, and Tallahassee Attorney Robert Churchill represented the class against BR Metrowest, LLC.
David H. Abrams, Esq. and Robert W. Murphy, Esq., present CLS Board Member Sherrille D. Akin, Esq., and CLS Chief Program Officer Danielle Harris, Esq. with Cy Pres Award for over $138,000.00
The case, Gabrielle Farquharson and Taylor Anderson v. BR Metrowest, LLC involved the illegal collection of lease termination fees and mandatory cleaning fees over five years in long-term rentals.
Cy Pres, derived from the French term "cy près," meaning "as near as possible," is a legal doctrine that allows residual funds from class action lawsuits to be distributed to nonprofit organizations that serve the interests of the class members. Receiving the Cy Pres award is a testament to CLS's unwavering dedication and tireless efforts to address the legal needs of underserved individuals and acknowledges CLS's outstanding commitment to advancing justice and empowering individuals in need through legal advocacy.
CLS Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, “We are honored to receive this Cy Pres award. The community relies on the generosity of attorneys working to ensure everyone has meaningful access to the justice system. These types of awards help CLS meet the legal needs of the community. We appreciate their dedication to our clients and their commitment to helping those in need whether locally or from a distance and we value their partnership in helping us provide access to justice for those that need it most.”
About Community Legal Services
CLS is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. As the primary provider of free legal aid for low to moderate-income residents in Central Florida, we provide legal assistance and advocacy to help people obtain the necessities of life: food, shelter, health care, safety, and education.
Michelle Wargo
Community Legal Services
+1 407-936-7682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube