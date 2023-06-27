Global Spinal Implant Surgical Instrument Market to reach USD USD 20.14 billion by 2029
The report finds that the market will be growing with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2029LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The spinal implant surgical instruments industry is specialized in the broader medical device industry. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing surgical instruments used in spinal implant procedures. These instruments are designed to assist surgeons in performing spinal surgeries, including inserting spinal implants such as rods, screws, plates, and cages, which stabilize and support the spinal column.
Key players in the spinal implant surgical instruments industry include medical device companies, manufacturers, and suppliers specializing in spinal implants and related instruments. These companies invest in research and development to design innovative instruments that improve surgical outcomes, enhance patient safety, and streamline surgical procedures.
The global Spinal Implant Surgical Instrument market is projected to reach USD 20.14 billion in 2029, increasing from USD 14.7 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2029.
Report Coverage:
Segment by Type
Non-Fusion Device
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Device
Spinal Decompression Device
Spinal Bone Stimulator
Cervical Fusion Cage
Others
Segment by Application
Open Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Others
The types of surgical instruments used in spinal implant procedures can vary based on the specific surgical technique and the type of spinal implant used. Some standard instruments include:
Retractors: These instruments gently separate the muscles and tissues surrounding the spine, providing the surgeon access to the surgical site.
Curettes: Curettes are small, spoon-shaped instruments that remove damaged or diseased tissue, bone fragments, or intervertebral discs during spinal surgeries.
Probes and Rongeurs: Probes help assess the spine's condition, while rongeurs are used to remove bony structures or soft tissues.
Drills and Burrs: These instruments are used to create holes or channels in the bone, allowing spinal implants such as screws or cages to be placed.
Screwdrivers and Torque Instruments: These instruments insert and secure screws or other fixation devices into the vertebrae.
Rod Cutters and Benders: Rod cutters trim spinal rods to the desired length, while benders help shape the rods to match the spinal curvature.
Navigation and Imaging Instruments: Some advanced spinal surgeries may involve using navigation systems or imaging instruments, such as intraoperative fluoroscopy or computer-assisted navigation systems, to aid in precise implant placement.
The spinal implant surgical instruments industry is driven by factors such as an aging population, the increasing prevalence of spinal disorders, advancements in surgical techniques, and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Manufacturers in this industry must comply with strict regulatory requirements and ensure that their instruments meet safety and quality standards.
